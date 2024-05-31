Paris 2024 Olympics: Tearful Lewis Richardson qualifies for Olympics as Amy Broadhurst is eliminated

Britain's Lewis Richardson has qualified for the Olympic Games this summer, although Amy Broadhurst, the lightweight who made headlines when she left the Ireland squad to join the GB team, has been eliminated from the last qualification event.

Richardson, GB's light-middleweight, needed to reach the semi-finals of the qualifier in Bangkok to ensure himself an Olympic quota place.

After recording three victories to advance through the preliminary stages of the tournament, Richardson beat Puerto Rico's Angel Llanos Perez on points in his quarter-final on Friday to book his Paris 2024 ticket.

Richardson was trailing for three of the five judges after a tense opening round. But the Briton brought the bout back his way, timing excellent southpaw crosses in the second round and made sure of a unanimous decision win as he steered himself deftly through the third.

He broke down in tears when his hand was raised to confirm the result and his place at the Olympic Games.

It's a fairytale moment for Richardson, who back in 2020 had been a surprise choice at middleweight for Britain in that year's Olympic qualifier.

The Colchester man was defeated then but continued his pursuit of an Olympic place in this cycle, only to see his weight class removed from the Games.

But he dropped down from 75 to 71kgs, won a highly competitive race for selection within GB and has now secured his spot at Paris 2024.

Broadhurst, who holds both British and Irish passports, made the decision to join GB after being snubbed for selection by Irish officials for the final stages of the build-up to Paris.

The 27-year-old landed world gold in the light-welterweight division in Istanbul in 2022 and also won the European Championship and Commonwealth Games titles in the same year, representing Northern Ireland for the latter.

But she has been unable to secure a place at Paris 2024 after losing a tight contest on a split decision to Korea's Yeonji Oh on Friday.

Two other GB boxers remain in contention for Olympic places at the competition in Thailand, flyweight Savannah Stubley and bantamweight Elise Glynn.

Britain's Kiaran MacDonald, Patris Mughalzai, Owain Harris-Allan and Ramtin Musah all had their Olympic dreams dashed when they lost earlier in the tournament.

There are no more chances left after this event to qualify for the Olympic Games this year.

GB's Delicious Orie, Pat Brown, Chantelle Reid, Rosie Eccles and Charley Davison all secured their Olympic spots in the previous qualifiers, as did Cindy Ngamba, who trains with the squad but will represent the Fair Chance refugee team in Paris.