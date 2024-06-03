Daniel Dubois vows to 'demolish' Anthony Joshua if British heavyweights collide, potentially for IBF title

Daniel Dubois has vowed to "demolish" Anthony Joshua if the British heavyweights face off, with any showdown between the pair potentially for the IBF title.

Dubois stopped Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night with his Croatian opponent suffering from cuts above both eyes.

The victory earned Dubois the interim IBF belt and the 26-year-old could be upgraded to full world champion if Oleksandr Usyk is forced to vacate the strap after his rematch with Tyson Fury was confirmed for December 21.

Image: Dubois is the interim IBF champion after stopping Filip Hrgovic in Saudi Arabia

Dubois, who could also battle Joshua for the vacant title, said of that possible clash: "That's what I've been hearing [that Joshua could be next], so let's see.

"[Being world champion] is a dream. From challenging for the world title to getting the chance to win the damn thing outright, that's what I want.

"I'll demolish Joshua. I'll get even better from here."

Joshua: I have to pick off rivals one by one

Joshua said of facing Dubois or Zhilei Zhang, who knocked out Deontay Wilder in the fifth round this weekend: "I've got to pick them off one by one.

Image: Joshua says he is ready to 'pick off' his heavyweight rivals

"It's not going to be easy, but that's my mentality. So come one, come all…

"He [Dubois] has been in tougher fights, so he becomes hardened. He has worked his way up the ladder, we'll see what happens in the near future.

"Wembley, O2, York Hall - wherever they put me, I'm happy to fight. Any venue, I'll turn up and do my job.

Image: WIll Deontay Wilder fight again after being knocked out by Zhilei Zhang?

Reflecting on Wilder's defeat and future in the sport, Joshua added: "Come again if you want, but he's got his family and there's a life outside of boxing for him.

"If he wants to go again, give it another crack. But sooner or later, Father Time will catch up with you, with everyone."

