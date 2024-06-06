Oleksandr Usyk could target Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe winner after Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has welcomed a return to cruiserweight which could put him on a collision course with the Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe winner.

Billam-Smith defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Riakporhe in a huge rematch at Selhurst Park on June 15, live on Sky Sports, and Usyk could be watching with interest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Billam-Smith has already gone head to head with Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park

The Ukrainian star, who defeated Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion last month, is keen to regain all the titles at cruiserweight, including Billam-Smith's WBO belt.

Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, Usyk said: "I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more (fights at) cruiserweight."

Usyk is due to face Fury again on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

His manager Egis Klimas added: "Maybe we go back down to cruiserweight. We spoke about it yesterday, to get undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson has questioned whether Tyson Fury can overcome Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom, who promotes Billam-Smith and Riakporhe, admits that both fighters would seize the chance to share the ring with Usyk.

He told Sky Sports: "If Oleksandr Usyk decides to come back down to cruiserweight, we could see a huge stadium fight here in the UK against the winner of Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe for the WBO world cruiserweight title.

"Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division before moving up to heavyweight to become undisputed champion. What he has achieved in the sport is incredible. He is a generational talent. Arguably the pound-for-pound best in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ellie Scotney and George Groves give their verdict on who will win when Billam-Smith faces Riakporhe

"Despite his prowess, I know both Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe would relish the opportunity to test themselves against him in the ring."

Billam-Smith is attempting to avenge his points loss to Riakporhe, who fights at the home of his beloved football team Crystal Palace on an action-packed bill.

Shalom said: "Things are really starting to heat up ahead of our huge summer stadium showdown next weekend. It's going to be a big outdoor boxing celebration topped by an unmissable domestic world title fight of the highest order.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Toe2Toe panel discuss whether Billam-Smith can withstand Riakporhe's explosive power

"I've been to visit both fighters in camp. They are both looking in great shape and are both supremely confident that they will win.

"We've got a stacked undercard featuring a European and Commonwealth cruiserweight title fight between Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey, Ben Whittaker looking to silence Ezra Arenyeka following his antics crashing his last press conference, plus the return of Dan Azeez and Francesca Hennessy.

"There's going to be an electric atmosphere inside Selhurst Park. The Palace fans are known for their vocal support. Alongside the boxing, we will have music and entertainment to give the event a real summer festival vibe."

Only 30 per cent of tickets remain for Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe. Get your tickets now via Boxxer.com.

Watch Chris Billam-Smith defend his WBO cruiserweight world title against Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park, live on Sky Sports on Saturday June 15.