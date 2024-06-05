Richard Riakporhe says Chris Billam-Smith is walking into the 'slaughter house' in Selhurst Park world title fight

Richard Riakporhe says only an iron jaw will save Chris Billam-Smith from being knocked out when the pair collide at Selhurst Park on June 15.

Billam-Smith will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title against Riakporhe little over a year on from becoming champion by handing Lawrence Okolie his first career defeat.

It awaits as a rematch of the 2019 encounter between the two, which saw Riakporhe prevail in a split-decision victory at The O2.

"It's going to be by far the toughest night of his career because he's going against somebody that's already beaten him," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

"And now he has to defend his title in that person's backyard.

"It's like an animal going into the slaughter house, but instead he's conscious of it and there's nothing he can do to stop that belt from being taken from him."

Riakporhe has asserted himself as one of the most destructive power punchers in the cruiserweight division, clinching 13 of his 17 wins by way of knockout including each of his last five outings.

"He's going to have do an operation and swap his chin for an iron chin, if he swaps it for an iron chin he'll be able to do something about it," said Riakporhe.

Both Riakporhe and Billam-Smith have repeatedly downplayed any suggestion their first meeting will have an impact when they meet for a second time.

Nonetheless, Riakporhe fails to see any different outcome and is confident of a more decisive victory after a tight decision result five years ago.

"It's like doing the same thing and expecting a different result, to me that's insanity," said Riakporhe.

"He trained his a** off for that fight in 2019 and still came up short. Now we're going forward some years, about to do the same thing, and the majority of the people are saying I've improved more. He's improved, but not as much as me.

"If he believes he's going to win, he's delusional. The math isn't mathing."

Neither Riakporhe nor Billam-Smith have a history for heavy trash-talking in the build-up to the fight, but there is seemingly some added needle to their rivalry in light of their first fight.

Billam-Smith is referred to as 'The Gentleman'. Riakporhe isn't so sure.

"I don't like some of the things he says, I see him on my feed, sometimes I wonder if he's like a troll, I'm trying to put my finger on it," Riakporhe laughs. "Some people tell me certain things, and I think, this guy is going to pay for what he said.

"I think there is a side that is very nice, but I also think there's a side of him that is dirty."

Billam-Smith was the beneficiary of a raucous home crowd when he fought Okolie at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium last year; now it is the turn of Riakporhe to take centre stage as he fights at the home of his beloved Crystal Palace. He has promised to put on a show.

"I'm going to get a few big artists to walk me out," he said. "It's going to be like a concert, fans are going to be happy because they're going to get so much for their money.

"They'll get a concert, they'll get a fight, they're going to get a great knockout, they'll get some good weather, and then the next day England are playing in the Euros (against Serbia).

"It's going to be the best weekend ever.

"It's going to be hostile and he's going to feel the energy, the south London energy. You've got a different type of energy and it's going to be uncomfortable."

