Anthony Joshua's undercard could feature Fabio Wardley's rematch with Frazer Clarke at Wembley Stadium

Frazer Clarke has revealed that his rematch with Fabio Wardley is a 'possible option' for Anthony Joshua's undercard at Wembley in September.

The British heavyweight rivals battled to a thrilling draw at The O2 Arena in March and Wardley had discussed plans for a rematch to be staged at Portman Road, home of his local football club, Ipswich Town.

But Clarke vs Wardley 2 could now collide on the same bill as Joshua's next fight at Wembley, which is expected to be scheduled for September 21, with Daniel Dubois being considered as an opponent.

Clarke told Sky Sports: "I can't tell you too much, but what I can tell you is there are deep conversations going on and it's just the little nitty-gritty bit now.

"It shouldn't be too long and I think we're about there, and hopefully we'll have good news for British fight fans. The general sense is everyone enjoyed it, so hopefully we can give these guys entertainment once again.

"It's definitely a possible option [on the AJ undercard], but I think we both did ourselves a favour in the performance last time where we both have options. That is definitely a massive one and may be a frontrunner, but we could headline our own show, we could go on an undercard - the possibilities are all there.

"There are talks going on every day and sooner or later we'll come to some sort of agreement, and I'm sure we'll have it on before you know it."

After being denied the British and Commonwealth belts by a draw, Clarke is eager for another significant bout, even if Wardley is not in the opposite corner.

"I'm open to options [if it isn't Wardley next], but I think my days of fighting people who are turning up to survive are done," he said.

"I need a challenge, I need people who are coming to win, so I'm only looking up and that's people who are ranked higher than me and I want to get right in that mix, and mix it with the best of them.

"The division's quite busy at the minute and I'll have to see what everyone else does, but I'm ready to get ready to fight, so let's just hope I get a date for myself soon. Whether that's Fabio or not, I just want to be in competitive fights."

