Manny Pacquiao set to make surprise return in WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao is discussing a comeback fight against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the age of 45.

The Filipino star, who is a multi-weight world champion, has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021, and had announced his retirement the following month.

But Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons confirmed that Pacquiao is aiming to add one more title triumph to his lengthy list of career achievements.

"Manny is looking at that option to fight Mario Barrios," Gibbons told Sky Sports.

"He loves the idea of finishing his career by winning the WBC title. That was his first belt way back.

"So over the next 2 weeks, we are going to try to make the fight."

Image: Manny Pacquiao is aiming to secure one more world title triumph

The WBC title became vacant after Terence Crawford was made 'champion in recess' by the WBC due to his inactivity.

The Texas-based Barrios has a record of 29 victories, with 18 stoppages, and two defeats.

His most notable victory is a points win over Pacquiao's conqueror Ugas in September 2023.