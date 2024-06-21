Ryan Garcia suspended for a year by New York Commission due to doping with win over Devin Haney ruled no-contest

Ryan Garcia has been suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled his April 20 victory over Devin Haney be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The commission also said Garcia would have to forfeit the $1m (£790,000) he made on the fight and pay a $10,000 fine.

Garcia would be eligible to fight again in New York state after April 20, 2025 if he passes a drug test, the commission ruled.

"The Commission will continue to hold athletes to the highest professional standards and protect the integrity of all sports under our jurisdiction," NYSAC said in the statement.

Though the suspension applies only to fights in New York state, athletic commissions typically abide by rulings in other jurisdictions.

Garcia said several times on X, previously known as Twitter, before news of the suspension that he was retiring from boxing and later even posted that he wants to talk to UFC president Dana White about joining that organiaation.

"I really hope boxing [is] good without me," Garcia posted . "I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there [sic] back on me. I'm innocent. I stand by that I don't care what everyone says. I didn't take PEDs."

Image: Garcia's victory over Devin Haney in April has now been ruled a no-contest

Garcia's attorneys said in a statement he "was a victim of substance contamination" and that the boxer has repeatedly passed drug tests, even when not in training for a fight.

The statement said: "He never intentionally took any banned substance. It's simply not in his nature."

ESPN previously reported Garcia's A-sample tested positive for performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the bout with Haney, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The results of the test weren't known until later.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in New York, knocking Haney down three times as he handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss. However, he did not win the title because he was over the weight limit.

Haney thanked the commission in an interview with ESPN.

"The facts are the facts and I wasn't on an even playing field," Haney said. "Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It's all part of my story and it's only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what's next."