Joshua Buatsi has agreed to face Willy Hutchinson in a battle of British light-heavyweight rivals

Joshua Buatsi has agreed to a British battle against Willy Hutchinson with the winner staying on course for a world light-heavyweight title fight.

Buatsi has been ordered to fight Hutchinson for the WBO interim belt and could emerge as a leading challenger ahead of the rescheduled undisputed world title clash between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

A purse bid had been called to establish terms for Buatsi vs Hutchinson, but the WBO has announced that a deal has now been reached, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Hutchinson pulled off a career-best victory earlier this month, defeating Craig Richards on points in Saudi Arabia.

Image: Willy Hutchinson defeated Craig Richards this month

Buatsi has been unable to finalise a long-awaited fight against Anthony Yarde, but will now switch his attention to a crucial clash against the Scottish contender, who has 18 victories and just one career defeat.

In his last fight, Buatsi sealed a thrilling points victory over Dan Azeez in February, which extended his unbeaten record to 18 victories.

An injury to Beterbiev prevented him from defending his WBC, WBO and IBF titles against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on June 1.

Bivol instead successfully defended his WBA belt with a sixth-round stoppage of Malik Zinad and is now expected to face Beterbiev on October 12.