Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Winner to face Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk victor, Frank Warren says

Promoter Frank Warren has told Sky Sports the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will face the winner of December's rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will face Dubois in an all-British heavyweight clash for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk announced on Tuesday that he had vacated the IBF belt, which means Joshua can regain one of the world titles he previously held if he defeats Dubois, who has been upgraded from IBF interim title holder to IBF champion.

Joshua has marched back up the heavyweight ranks after suffering two consecutive losses to Usyk, who went on to become the undisputed world champion with his stunning victory over Fury last month.

Dubois, who previously held a version of the WBA title, has also rebuilt successfully from a loss to Usyk.

"All roads will lead to unification again," Warren, promoter for Dubois, told Sky Sports on Thursday.

"He's [Usyk] getting a massive payday for the rematch that he was contracted for against Tyson. That's what the position is. It's pure business as far as he's concerned.

"If it was about holding on to the belts, then he wouldn't have relinquished. He's in it for the money and obviously the rematch is a massive, massive fight, which everyone wants to see. It was such a closely fight last time, it's a bigger fight now in December.

"Whatever happens, the winner of this fight on September 21 [Joshua vs Dubois], which will be Daniel [Dubois], will fight the winner of that fight, and the four belts will be back on the line again."

Dubois: I need to become a king-slayer | AJ: We're all a pack of lions

Dubois, speaking at Wednesday's press conference...

"I'm just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer.

"That's my goal and that's the mission at hand. I'm just ready to go.

"I'm definitely learning more about myself with every fight, as a fighter and as a person. Coming out of the darkness, going into the light and being a man of the future.

"I've improved all round as a fighter and an athlete. I'm really up for this and ready to go.

I'm ready to let my fists do the talking. I'm 100m per cent ready. I'm going to go to camp, focus and train like a beast. Bring it on."

Joshua, speaking at Wednesday's press conference...

"It's the next man up. I've had Dubois on my mind for a while, and he'll be on my mind for the next 12 weeks until I get my hand raised.

"I'm not silly either, I know the game. We're all in the wild. We're a pack of lions and hunters. I have to keep my eyes peeled, I can't just focus on those two [Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder].

"The goal is just to get through a successful training camp, and then performing on the night. The shiny stuff comes at a later date."