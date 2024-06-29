Teofimo Lopez says he is a level above Devin Haney and would rather fight Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez says he is a level above Devin Haney and does not need to fight him to prove it.

Lopez makes the second defence of his belt against Steve Claggett live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday, and a clash with Haney has been mooted should 'The Takeover' come through.

However, the New Yorker says a bout with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis would be a more "eye-candy" fight.

Haney is the WBC super-lightweight 'champion in recess' following his defeat to Ryan Garcia in April being rendered a no contest after his opponent tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Lopez said of Haney: "He is nowhere near any picture.

"He has been helped a lot, in many ways. They wanted to make him seem like he is the greatest. I don't hate the kid, I'm not knocking him down.

"When I lost to George Kambosos Jr, he and his father were jumping up and down celebrating.

"When he lost to Garcia, I didn't jump up and down. I just said okay and wished him nothing but the best because I know what it feels like.

"I don't believe Haney is the American dream, I don't believe he is the next Mayweather or any narrative they want to put out there.

Image: Devin Haney is the WBC 'champion in recess' after Ryan Garcia's positive drug test

"I believe Haney is someone who reaches a certain level in life and is going to stay there forever.

"I have already proved [I am a level above Haney] without having to fight him, I don't need to face this guy. He has just lost."

'I always pick the toughest fights - I aim for greatness'

Lopez (20-1) - who said he would love to fight in the UK one day - will not be taking Canadian Claggett (38-7-2) lightly, insisting he always looks for arduous fights as he "aims for greatness".

The 26-year-old said: "I have got a tough competitor ahead of me, he is hungry. It is almost like a Rocky Balboa story for this guy. I can't overlook nobody. He does not stop throwing punches.

"He has everything to gain, I have everything to lose. I always pick the toughest fights - my résumé speaks loudly.

"You can't say you are arguably the best in the world without facing the best. You can't say you are the Muhammad Ali of this generation without doing what Muhammad Ali has done.

I want to know more, I want to learn more. You never figure boxing out and just when you think you have figured it out, boom, here comes something else. That’s the reason I love my sport the most.

"You can't say you are the throwback fighter without facing adversity and overcoming it. If I say all this stuff and don't back it up, I am a hypocrite. Then it's talking smack, not the truth.

"I am only getting better, I am not at my prime just yet but we are reaching it. I think that's the best part. I aim for greatness and I always have.

"The tremendous amount of fighters I have faced already at a young age… because of those champions and their styles, I have only got better.

"You guys are going to see a whole new genre of Teofimo the next couple of years."

