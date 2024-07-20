Chantelle Cameron calls for a Katie Taylor trilogy fight after title win over Elhem Mekhaled

England's Chantelle Cameron: "It's been a bit of a rough chapter, but I'm back now and I'm coming for those belts again. This is just the beginning. Everybody knows who I want. I want to be busy, so let's get cracking and get her (Katie Taylor) back out at the end of the year."
Saturday 20 July 2024 23:06, UK
Chantelle Cameron won the vacant WBC interim super-lightweight title with a majority decision win against France's Elhem Mekhaled in Birmingham on Saturday, calling for a trilogy clash vs Ireland's Katie Taylor after.
Former world champion Cameron was an impressive 98-92, 99-92 winner on two of the judges' scorecards, while a third controversially had the 10-round fight at the Resorts World Arena as a 95-95 draw.
Cameron lost her undisputed world light-welterweight crown to Irish star Katie Taylor by a majority decision in Dublin in November last year having inflicted the first professional defeat on the Irish superstar the previous May.
The Northampton fighter, who has made no secret of her desire to complete a trilogy against Taylor, laid down a marker with another top-class display against a tough and durable opponent.
The 33-year-old, in her first fight under new trainer Grant Smith after parting company with Jamie Moore, threw 880 punches to Mekhaled's 525 and landed 402 compared to 244.
Cameron told TNT Sports: "It's been a bit of a rough chapter, but I'm back now and I'm coming for those belts again. This is just the beginning.
"It's my first camp with Grant and I just want to keep the momentum now. I don't want to be waiting around for what's next.
"Everybody knows who I want. I want to be busy, so let's get cracking and get her (Taylor) back out at the end of the year."