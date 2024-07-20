Chantelle Cameron calls for a Katie Taylor trilogy fight after title win over Elhem Mekhaled

Chantelle Cameron won the vacant WBC interim super-lightweight title with a majority decision win against France's Elhem Mekhaled in Birmingham on Saturday, calling for a trilogy clash vs Ireland's Katie Taylor after.

Former world champion Cameron was an impressive 98-92, 99-92 winner on two of the judges' scorecards, while a third controversially had the 10-round fight at the Resorts World Arena as a 95-95 draw.

Cameron lost her undisputed world light-welterweight crown to Irish star Katie Taylor by a majority decision in Dublin in November last year having inflicted the first professional defeat on the Irish superstar the previous May.

Image: Taylor beat Cameron in their bout in Dublin back in November 2023

The Northampton fighter, who has made no secret of her desire to complete a trilogy against Taylor, laid down a marker with another top-class display against a tough and durable opponent.

The 33-year-old, in her first fight under new trainer Grant Smith after parting company with Jamie Moore, threw 880 punches to Mekhaled's 525 and landed 402 compared to 244.

Cameron told TNT Sports: "It's been a bit of a rough chapter, but I'm back now and I'm coming for those belts again. This is just the beginning.

Image: Cameron defeated Taylor the previous May 2023 in their first clash

"It's my first camp with Grant and I just want to keep the momentum now. I don't want to be waiting around for what's next.

"Everybody knows who I want. I want to be busy, so let's get cracking and get her (Taylor) back out at the end of the year."