Jake Paul stops Mike Perry and insists he'll still box Mike Tyson

YouTube star Jake Paul continued his boxing career with a stoppage victory over Mike Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

He clubbed Perry, a former mixed martial artist who has previously competed in the UFC, down three times before forcing the ending in the sixth round.

For Paul, Perry was a replacement opponent after a medical issue prevented Mike Tyson from fighting him.

Retired boxing legend Tyson hasn't had a sanctioned bout since his humble exit from the sport against Kevin McBride almost 20 years ago. He is 58 years old and an ulcer flare up meant he couldn't face Paul on Saturday.

But Paul still intends to box him.

"Mike Tyson," Paul said afterwards, "You're next.

"Sign the contract," he continued. "I'm excited for that one, I'm going to go home and prepare for that one. It's happening, November 15.

"Mike Tyson is training, he's back, looking crazier than ever. I'm going to get another KO and prove everyone wrong once again. Everyone said I was an idiot for taking this fight, that I was risking it but this is why I'm here, I take big risks.

"Mike, I love you but this is my sport now. You're a legend, you're one of the two most famous boxers ever to live, you and Muhammad Ali. It's an honour to get in the ring with you. I'm so, so honoured; you're a legend, but I'm going to take your throne."

'Fighting for headlines'

Paul's plans to pursue Mike Tyson have been criticised. The grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, who himself rejected a substantial offer to boxer Paul, told Sky Sports: "Mike Tyson is Mike Tyson. He will fight a prime heavyweight. If he was 90 he would do that, that's his heart.

"It's Mike Tyson. He needs to be told when to quit. He won't be the one to quit.

"I don't like that fight. I don't think anyone at that age should be fighting, let alone fighting someone who's half their age.

"It shows Jake Paul's character. He has no shame in what he does. He just lives to be viral. He's just going off whatever will market the best.

"It's not honourable and it's not admirable at all. To be able to say I beat Mike Tyson when he's almost 60 years old - that's not an accomplishment. It's not an accomplishment at all.

"I'm fighting for my bloodline and he's fighting for headlines. That's the difference between me and him."