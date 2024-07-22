Tyson Fury: 'No collision course' with Anthony Joshua if he does not beat Oleksandr Usyk, says manager

Tyson Fury, the former two-time world heavyweight champion, is expected to attend the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight on September 21.

Fury lost his WBC title to Oleksandr Usyk in a four-belt undisputed unification in May. But, with Fury and Usyk set for a rematch in December, the Ukrainian had to vacate his IBF championship.

Dubois, previously an IBF interim titlist, was elevated to become the body's full champion and now fights Joshua at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Although Fury has a long-standing rivalry with Joshua, he might well be backing Dubois in that September 21 fight.

Spencer Brown, Fury's manager, told Sky Sports: "I think he's a good friend of Daniel Dubois and obviously he's in that [same] promotional company. But I think Tyson just wants to see a good fight. Who will he back? Probably Daniel Dubois."

The winner of Joshua vs Dubois would of course make for a hugely appealing all-British clash with Fury.

But Fury, 35, will not be plotting out a route to fighting the AJ-Dubois victor just yet. His focus is on the Usyk rematch.

"I think that we need to get this one out the way. There's no collision course if he doesn't win the next fight. So it's imperative he beats Usyk," Brown said.

He is confident Fury can make the necessary adjustments to defeat Usyk in a second fight.

"There'll be changes, not in management or his team, there'll be some other stuff that he'll be looking at training-wise," Brown added.

"With the closeness of the fight last time, it could have gone either way. Some people will say Usyk was three rounds in front, some people won't, it's your opinion on boxing - that's why we love it.

"But Tyson Fury will be back. He'll be firing and we'll see a new, better, improved Tyson Fury.

"At his age I don't know how much you can improve but there was very, very little in the fight between them, so let's back our British guy and I'm sure he will win and then we're going to talk about the next stage."

