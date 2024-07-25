Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez confirms his next fight against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on September 14

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on September 14.

The Mexican star will defend his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles against Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo successfully preserved his status as the undisputed world champion with a unanimous decision win over compatriot Jaime Munguia in May.

Image: Edgar Berlanga holds a 22-fight unbeaten record

Berlanga holds a 22-fight unbeaten record, with 17 knockouts, but the 27-year-old New Yorker makes a huge step-up in class against Canelo.

A run of blistering knockouts was ended in 2021 when Berlanga went the distance with Demond Nicholson and he was floored in his following fight, a points win over Marcelo Coceres.

Can Berlanga make the step up against Canelo? (Video courtesy of Top Rank)

Berlanga has recorded just one stoppage triumph since then, a six-round victory over Padraig McCrory in his last fight in February.

Chris Eubank Jnr had also been linked with a fight against Canelo, but the British contender was unable to agree a deal.

Canelo has not suffered a defeat since a points loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.