Olympics 2024: Team GB boxers Rosie Eccles and Charley Davison eliminated after controversial losses in Paris

Team GB's Rosie Eccles was left in tears after a controversial defeat to Poland's Aneta Rygielska that she said "really shocked" her.

The Welsh boxer, who missed the Tokyo Games three years ago through illness and injury, was eliminated from the women's 66kg division on a 3-2 split decision that drew boos and jeers around the North Paris Arena.

Rygielska had a point deducted for holding and the Canadian judge gave the contest to Eccles by a four-point margin.

Image: Poland's Aneta Rygielska (left) progressed through to the next round

The 26-year-old's defeat came less than 24 hours after Team GB colleague Charley Davison suffered a controversial points defeat to Turkey's Hatice Akbas in an opening bantamweight contest.

"A boxer knows when they have won a fight," Eccles said ringside as she momentarily fought back the tears. "I knew I had won the fight so I am really, really shocked. It feels like I am in a dream right now, but not a great one.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"For her to have a point taken off for spoiling, I am even more gutted. I don't know what to say other than I'm really grateful to everyone that has helped get me here."

Sky Sports News has asked Team GB for comment, with officials understood to be furious with both decisions that ended two of their boxers' participation at the Olympics.

Eccles added: "I've given my whole life for a gold medal at the Olympics. Or at least an Olympic medal to take home. I really would have been proud of that and to share it with all the people who have got me here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cruiserweight contender Viddal Riley says Delicious Orie is definitely the name to watch in Team GB's boxing team at the Olympics.

"And my poor team-mate Charley Davison yesterday as well. She experienced the same thing. Both of us have not had a great time."

Davison was beaten by split decision on the opening day against former world champion Akbas, where she felt she had done enough to win the contest despite making a slow start.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The first round is fair enough, I gave it to her," Davison admitted. "I made a slow start and picked up towards the end but it was not enough.

"In the second and third rounds, I upped the pressure and scored with some shots. What more could I do? I was catching her every time. She's a smart boxer and came through in the end."

Which Team GB boxers are left in Paris?

Heavyweight Pat Brown begins his Olympics on Sunday evening against Brazil's Keno Marley Machado, while super-heavyweight Delicious Orie meats former world silver medallist Davit Caloyan on Monday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olympic hopeful Pat Brown cites Ricky Hatton as a role model and is someone he'd like to emulate in the future.

Middleweight Chantelle Reid faces Morcco's Khadija Mardi - the 2023 world champion - on Wednesday, with light-middleweight Lewis Richardson taking on Serbia's Vakhid Abbasov in the last-16 later that evening.

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.