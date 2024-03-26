Olympics 2024: Paris schedule, sports, dates, opening ceremony and latest on Russian athletes

The Olympic rings are set up in Paris

The biggest sporting event this summer will be the Olympic Games, where drama and excitement will be guaranteed as 32 sports and 206 countries come together on the world stage.

Where is the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Paris will host the 33rd Summer Olympics after the city was awarded the Games seven years ago.

The French capital is just the second city to host three Olympic Games, having held the biggest sporting event in 1900 and 1924. London is the other city to hold that feat.

When is the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11.

However, there is sporting action two days prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, as football, rugby sevens, handball and archery get under way on July 24 and 25.

The Stade de France will host the closing ceremony and athletics during the Olympics

What sports are in the Olympics?

Aquatics

Artistic swimming (August 5-10)

Diving (July 27 to August 10)

Marathon swimming (August 8-9)

Swimming (July 27 to August 4)

Water polo (July 27 to August 11)

Archery (July 25 to August 4)

Athletics (August 1 to August 11)

Badminton (July 27 to August 5)

Basketball

Basketball (July 27 to August 11)

3×3 basketball (July 30 to August 5)

Boxing (July 27 to August 4)

Breaking (August 9 to August 10)

Canoeing

Slalom (July 27 to August 4)

Sprint (August 6-10)

Cycling

BMX freestyle (July 30-31)

BMX racing (August 1-2)

Mountain biking (July 28-29)

Road (July 27, August 3-4)

Track (August 5-11)

Equestrian

Dressage (July 30-31 and August 3-4)

Eventing (July 27-29)

Jumping (August 1-2 and 5-6)

Fencing (July 27 to August 4)

Field hockey (July 27 to August 9)

Football (July 24 to August 10)

Golf (August 1-4 and 7-10)

Gymnastics

Artistic (July 27 to August 5)

Rhythmic (August 8-10)

Trampoline (August 2)

Handball (July 25 to August 11)

Judo (July 27 to August 3)

Modern pentathlon (August 8-11)

Rowing (July 27 to August 3)

Rugby sevens (July 24-30)

Sailing (July 28 to August 8)

Shooting (July 27 to August 5)

Skateboarding July 27-28 and August 6-7)

Sport climbing (August 5-10)

Surfing (July 27-30)

Table tennis (July 27 to August 10)

Taekwondo (August 7-10)

Tennis (July 27 to August 4)

Triathlon (July 30, 31 and August 5)

Volleyball

Volleyball (July 27 to August 11)

Beach volleyball (July 27 to August 10)

Weightlifting (August 7 to August 11)

Wrestling

Freestyle (August 5-11)

Greco-Roman (August 5-8)

Breakdancing to make Olympics debut

Breaking is the only new sport at the Olympics this year

Breaking, which is better known as breakdancing, is the only sport to debut in Paris.

Sixteen B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will compete against each other in solo battles with gold medals for each category.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were introduced in Tokyo and will return this summer, while karate has been dropped.

Baseball/softball will also not take place but will be back at Los Angeles in 2028.

When and where is the opening ceremony?

The Seine river will be the destination for the unique opening ceremony in Paris

The opening ceremony on July 26 at 6.30pm UK and Irish time will see thousands of athletes travel on boats down the River Seine for several miles toward the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium.

The parade will be seen by approximately 600,000 spectators who will line the banks of the Seine and all the surrounding routes.

The closing ceremony on August 11 will take place at the Stade de France, which will host athletics during the Games.

What happened in Tokyo 2020?

Tokyo was the first Olympics to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so took place in 2021.

Nearly every event was held behind closed doors as the United States narrowly topped the medal table with 39 golds to China's 38.

Host nation Japan had their best Games in third with Great Britain in fourth on 22 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronze.

Highlights for Team GB included Adam Peaty becoming the first swimmer from the country to defend his Olympic title in the men's 100m breastroke while Tom Dean and Duncan Scott took a stunning one-two in the men's 200m freestyle event. Scott won four medals in Tokyo, the most of any athlete in a single Games in terms of medals.

Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny will not be at Paris 2024 after they retired from track cycling

Sky Brown became the youngest Team GB medallist in skateboarding at 13 years and 28 days. Brown was hoping to compete in skateboarding and surfing at this summer's Olympics but failed to qualify in the latter.

Elsewhere, track cyclist Laura Kenny became Britain's most decorated female Olympian when she won gold with Katie Archibald in the women's madison. Kenny retired in March 2024 to focus on her family and her husband Jason Kenny also retired after Tokyo.

Hannah Mills became Great Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor defending her Women's 470 title in Tokyo.

There was disappointment in athletics as Team GB came away with no gold medals for the first time since Atlanta 1996 but Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir secured silver medals in the 800m and 1500m respectively.

Galal Yafai and Lauren Price became Olympic boxing champions as Pat McCormack and Benjamin Whittaker took silvers, with Karriss Artingstall and Frazer Clarke bringing home bronze medals.

Dina Asher-Smith will be one of Great Britain's medal hopes in athletics at the Olympics

Are Russian athletes allowed at the Olympics?

The IOC has laid out a vetting procedure for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be granted neutral status, with requirements including that they must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", or be affiliated with military or state security agencies.

The IOC said it expects about 36 neutral athletes with Russian passports and 22 with Belarus passports to qualify for the Paris Games.

Any medals won by those athletes will not be included in any medal table and they will have a specifically composed anthem with no words.

Russian athletes will be allowed at the Olympics under certain restrictions

In March 2024, it was announced that Russians and Belarusians will not take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony.

The IOC said athletes from Russia and Belarus who are approved to compete at the Olympics as neutrals will have a chance only "to experience the event" - likely watching from near the river.

A decision on whether those athletes will be allowed to take part in the August 11 closing ceremony will be taken at a later stage.

How can you follow the Olympics on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports News will bring you the latest news and analysis from Paris this summer as part of our comprehensive digital coverage.

