Football at the Olympics: Fixtures, results, teams, format and schedule at Paris 2024

All you need to know about football at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games; both the men's and women's finals will be held at Paris' Parc des Princes; football events run from July 24 to August 10
This summer's festival of football continues with the Olympics, just 10 days after the Euro 2024 final.
There is no rest for the wicked when it comes to providing yet another showpiece global football event with the eyes of the world set to be trained on Paris.
The men's football competition got under way on Wednesday July 24, a day before the start of the women's tournament on Thursday July 25.
At Tokyo 2020, the gold medals were received by Brazil and Canada in the men's and women's football tournaments respectively.
So, which countries are taking part in this summer's edition in France? Sky Sports runs you through everything you need to know...
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|United States
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Hungary
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Great Britain
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Brazil
|2
|5
|2
|9
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|4
The football tournaments run from July 24 to August 10 with seven venues used throughout: Nice, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne will be among the group-stage stadia.
Lyon and Marseille will stage the semi-finals, with a bronze medal match in Nantes for the men's and a bronze medal game in Lyon for the women's tournament.
Paris will host both finals at the 48,000-seater Parc des Princes. The men's final will take place on August 9 and the women's final a day later on August 10.
Host nation France will play their first men's game of the tournament against the United States on July 24, 48 hours before the opening ceremony. The women's tournament begins on the following day on July 25.
Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand
Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine
Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic
Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel
Wednesday, 24 July 2024
Group A: France 3-0 USA
Group A: Guinea 1-2 New Zealand
Group B: Argentina 1-2 Morocco
Group B: Iraq 2-1 Ukraine
Group C: Uzbekistan 1-2 Spain
Group C: Egypt 0-0 Dominican Republic
Group D: Mali 1-1 Israel
Group D: Japan 5-0 Paraguay
Saturday July 27
Group A: France v Guinea, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm
Group A: New Zealand v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Group B: Argentina v Iraq, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm
Group B: Ukraine v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 5pm
Group C: Uzbekistan v Egypt, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm
Group C: Dominican Republic v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 3pm
Group D: Israel v Paraguay, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 6pm
Group D: Japan v Mali, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday July 30
Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Group A: USA v Guinea, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm
Group B: Ukraine v Argentina, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm
Group B: Morocco v Iraq, Stade de Nice, kick-off 4pm
Group C: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm
Group C: Spain v Egypt, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 2pm
Group D: Israel v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm
Group D: Paraguay v Mali, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 8pm
Match 25: 1A v 2B, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm
Match 26: 1B v 2A, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm
Match 27: 1C v 2D, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Match 28: 1D v 2C, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm
Match 29: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 27, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm
Match 30: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 28, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 5pm
Match 31: Loser Match 29 v Loser Match 30, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm
Match 32: Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 30, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 5pm
England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own Football Associations and compete individually in FIFA and UEFA competitions.
However, with the Olympics overseen by the the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the home nations are one entity as Great Britain.
At London 2012, an agreement was reach for Team GB to compete with 13 Englishman and five Welsh players reaching the squad. There were no players from Scotland or Northern Ireland in the squad.
However, no such agreement was reached in 2016, 2020 or 2024, meaning England's win in last summer's U21 Euros – which was the qualification event - didn't see them book a plane to Paris.
Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand
Group B: USA, Zambia, Germany, Australia
Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil
Group A: France v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm
Group A: Canada v New Zealand, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 4pm
Group B: USA v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm
Group B: Germany v Australia, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Group C: Spain v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm
Group C: Nigeria v Brazil, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 6pm
Group A: France v Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 8pm
Group A: New Zealand v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm
Group B: USA v Germany, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm
Group B: Australia v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 6pm
Group C: Spain v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 6pm
Group C: Brazil v Japan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm
Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm
Group A: Colombia v Canada, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm
Group B: Australia v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Group B: Zambia v Germany, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm
Group C: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 4pm
Group C: Japan v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm
Match 19: 1A v 3B/C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm
Match 20: 1B v 2C, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm
Match 21: 1C v 3A/B, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm
Match 22: 2A v 2B, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm
Match 23: Match 19 Winner v Match 21 Winner, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm
Match 24: Match 20 Winner v Match 22 Winner, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 5pm
Match 25: Match 23 Loser v Match 24 Loser, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm
Match 26: Match 23 Winner v Match 24 Winner, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm
This is 29th time football has made an Olympic appearance for men and the eighth occasion it has involved a women's event.
Group games can end in a draw but knockout games will go to extra-time and penalties, if needed.
The 16 men's teams are divided into four groups, with the top two in each advancing to the quarter-finals. There are 12 women's teams across three groups - the top two in each progress, in addition to the two best third-placed teams.