Football at the Olympics: Fixtures, results, teams, format and schedule at Paris 2024

This summer's festival of football continues with the Olympics, just 10 days after the Euro 2024 final.

There is no rest for the wicked when it comes to providing yet another showpiece global football event with the eyes of the world set to be trained on Paris.

The men's football competition got under way on Wednesday July 24, a day before the start of the women's tournament on Thursday July 25.

At Tokyo 2020, the gold medals were received by Brazil and Canada in the men's and women's football tournaments respectively.

So, which countries are taking part in this summer's edition in France? Sky Sports runs you through everything you need to know...

Olympic Football Medal Record - Men's and women's events combined Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 4 2 2 8 Hungary 3 1 1 5 Great Britain 3 0 0 3 Brazil 2 5 2 9 Argentina 2 2 0 4

Football schedule, fixtures and venues at Paris 2024

The football tournaments run from July 24 to August 10 with seven venues used throughout: Nice, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne will be among the group-stage stadia.

Lyon and Marseille will stage the semi-finals, with a bronze medal match in Nantes for the men's and a bronze medal game in Lyon for the women's tournament.

Paris will host both finals at the 48,000-seater Parc des Princes. The men's final will take place on August 9 and the women's final a day later on August 10.

Paris 2024 football venues in full

Parc des Princes (Paris) - Capacity: 47,929

Stade de Bordeaux (Bordeaux) - Capacity: 42,115

Stade de Lyon (Lyon) - Capacity: 59,186

Stade de Marseille (Marseille) - Capacity: 67,394

Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes) - Capacity: 35,322

Stade de Nice (Nice) - Capacity: 36,178

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne) - Capacity: 41,965

Who will kick off the men's tournament?

Host nation France will play their first men's game of the tournament against the United States on July 24, 48 hours before the opening ceremony. The women's tournament begins on the following day on July 25.

Men's Olympic tournament groups

Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Men's Olympic Football fixture schedule

Group stage

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Group A: France 3-0 USA

Group A: Guinea 1-2 New Zealand

Group B: Argentina 1-2 Morocco

Group B: Iraq 2-1 Ukraine

Group C: Uzbekistan 1-2 Spain

Group C: Egypt 0-0 Dominican Republic

Group D: Mali 1-1 Israel

Group D: Japan 5-0 Paraguay

Saturday July 27

Group A: France v Guinea, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group A: New Zealand v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Argentina v Iraq, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm

Group B: Ukraine v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 5pm

Group C: Uzbekistan v Egypt, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Dominican Republic v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 3pm

Group D: Israel v Paraguay, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 6pm

Group D: Japan v Mali, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday July 30

Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group A: USA v Guinea, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Ukraine v Argentina, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Group B: Morocco v Iraq, Stade de Nice, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Group C: Spain v Egypt, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 2pm

Group D: Israel v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm

Group D: Paraguay v Mali, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday August 2

Match 25: 1A v 2B, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm

Match 26: 1B v 2A, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Match 27: 1C v 2D, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Match 28: 1D v 2C, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Semi-finals

Monday August 5

Match 29: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 27, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Match 30: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 28, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 5pm

Bronze medal match

Thursday August 8

Match 31: Loser Match 29 v Loser Match 30, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Gold medal match

Friday August 9

Match 32: Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 30, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 5pm

Why do Team GB not have a men's football team at Paris 2024? England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own Football Associations and compete individually in FIFA and UEFA competitions.



However, with the Olympics overseen by the the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the home nations are one entity as Great Britain.



At London 2012, an agreement was reach for Team GB to compete with 13 Englishman and five Welsh players reaching the squad. There were no players from Scotland or Northern Ireland in the squad.



However, no such agreement was reached in 2016, 2020 or 2024, meaning England's win in last summer's U21 Euros – which was the qualification event - didn't see them book a plane to Paris.

Women's Olympic tournament groups

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Women's Olympic Football fixture schedule

Group stage

Thursday July 25

Group A: France v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Group A: Canada v New Zealand, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 4pm

Group B: USA v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Germany v Australia, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Spain v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Nigeria v Brazil, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 6pm

Sunday July 28

Group A: France v Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 8pm

Group A: New Zealand v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Group B: USA v Germany, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Australia v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Spain v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Brazil v Japan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday July 31

Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Group A: Colombia v Canada, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Australia v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Zambia v Germany, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Japan v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday August 3

Match 19: 1A v 3B/C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm

Match 20: 1B v 2C, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Match 21: 1C v 3A/B, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Match 22: 2A v 2B, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 6

Match 23: Match 19 Winner v Match 21 Winner, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm

Match 24: Match 20 Winner v Match 22 Winner, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 5pm

Bronze medal match

Friday August 9

Match 25: Match 23 Loser v Match 24 Loser, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm

Gold medal match

Saturday August 10

Match 26: Match 23 Winner v Match 24 Winner, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm

What is the format?

This is 29th time football has made an Olympic appearance for men and the eighth occasion it has involved a women's event.

Group games can end in a draw but knockout games will go to extra-time and penalties, if needed.

The 16 men's teams are divided into four groups, with the top two in each advancing to the quarter-finals. There are 12 women's teams across three groups - the top two in each progress, in addition to the two best third-placed teams.