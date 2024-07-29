Caroline Dubois targeting Katie Taylor or Rhiannon Dixon for next bout as she "jumps into the mix"

Caroline Dubois believes a victory in her fight against Maira Moneo will prove she is more than ready to face the likes of Rhiannon Dixon and Katie Taylor.

The fast-rising star takes this next step in her career on the Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, live on Sky Sports on Saturday August 3.

Twenty-three-year-old 'Sweet Caroline' Dubois has got off to the perfect start in her 9-0 professional career, having already been crowned youth Olympic, world youth and four-time European youth champion as an amateur.

Moneo is the holder of the WBC interim lightweight title so the winner will set herself on a collision course to face Irish boxing legend and WBC lightweight world champion Taylor, a feat which Dubois believes she is more than ready for.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois shows her eagerness for a showdown with Katie Taylor after her next fight against Maira Moneo

"I think there is a lot of big fights for me on the horizon and that is why the excitement is there," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"You see Terri Harper and Rhiannon Dixon fighting, you have got Katie Taylor fighting Amanda Serrano, you have got Beatriz Ferreira going to the Olympics.

"All these fighters are in the mix and I am literally one step away from jumping in. I am excited, I can't wait.

"She is going to be in my face all night long and I am just going to have to keep punching it so I am excited.

"I have the backing and belief in my ability and I am not afraid of anyone."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois outclassed Miranda Reyes but could not find a stoppage despite landing plenty of hurtful combinations

Shalom: Taylor is the 'dream' fight for Dubois

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said a bout against one of the world's best would be a dream bout for Dubois to show she can be of that standard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Logan believes that Caroline Dubois will become a World Champion in 2024 and is becoming a leading female fighter in boxing

"It is the exciting part of her career now. It has been a phenomenal journey so quickly, her development has been incredible, she has had to be patient and now she gets her chance," said Shalom.

"Maira Moneo is no joke, she is a serious fighter.

"It is a big, big fight for Caroline and there are massive fights on the horizon.

"We are at the very start of this young woman's journey and it is going to be a big one.

"Taylor is the dream fight for us. It is the fight that Caroline wants and it is the fight that this sets up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois says British rival Rhiannon Dixon

"It will be up to Katie - does she vacate or does she face Caroline in an absolutely huge fight?

"You have got Rhiannon Dixon in the same weight with a belt too - I could see a domestic unification there.

"Caroline has to do the business on Saturday. We have got to be really focused on Saturday's job and then there will be big, big fights."

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.

Don't miss Caroline Dubois on the August 3 Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports.