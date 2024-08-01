Jaime Munguia takes on Erik Bazinyan in all-action super-middleweight clash live on Sky Sports

Jaime Munguia will face unbeaten contender Erik Bazinyan in a 12-round super-middleweight main event live on Sky Sports.

They will fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of the morning on Saturday September 21.

A proud fighter from Tijuana, Mexico, Munguia said: "I can't wait to return to Arizona against an undefeated and motivated Erik Bazinyan.

"I fight for the fans and look forward to giving them a great show."

Image: Jaime Munguia lands a left on Canelo Alvarez. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Munguia, a former super-welterweight world champion, resumes an active 2024 that began in January in Phoenix when he became only the second man to knock out British world title challenger John Ryder.

Less than four months later, he challenged countryman Canelo Alvarez in a Las Vegas super fight, rising from a fourth-round knockdown before ultimately losing a unanimous decision.

Munguia held the WBO super-welterweight world title for nearly two years and made five defences, which included a victory over former world champion and fellow Canelo Alvarez opponent Liam "Beefy" Smith.

"Jaime Munguia has emerged as one of Mexico's elite fighters. We are thrilled to showcase his telegenic, action-packed style to sports fans around the world," said Top Rank President Todd duBoef.

"Erik Bazinyan has been on Jaime's radar for several years, and Jaime knows he must be at the top of his game."

Bazinyan is an 11-year pro from Armenia who moved to Canada as a teenager and has since become one of Quebec's most popular attractions.

He has been a regional champion since 2018 and has boxed his last seven bouts in Montreal, including a sixth-round knockout over American veteran Ronald Ellis last October.

Bazinyan has fought twice in 2024, blasting out Billi Facundo Godoy in three rounds in January and fighting to a 10-round draw with Shakeel Phinn in May.

He said: "It's the perfect timing to shock the world. I've worked my entire career for this moment, and I know I've got everything it takes to beat Jaime Munguia."

