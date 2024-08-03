 Skip to content

Caroline Dubois knocks down Maira Moneo as she claims WBC interim lightweight championship

Caroline Dubois delivered a performance of controlled spite to unanimously outpoint Maira Moneo and win the WBC interim lightweight title

John Dennen

Sports journalist

Saturday 3 August 2024 22:45, UK

The best of the action from Caroline Dubois' victory over Maira Moneo in Barnsley

Caroline Dubois seized the WBC interim lightweight championship in just her 10th professional fight.

Dubois unanimously outscored Maira Moneo, dropping the Uruguayan in round six on her way to taking the belt back to London.

From the first round Dubois clicked into gear. Her lead right hook found the mark and she hooked her backhand down as well.

BEN SHALOM BOXXER BATTLE LINES FIGHT WEEK.ZAK CHELLI V CALLUM SIMPSON.PIC CHRIS DEAN/BOXXER.(PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY).OAKWELL STADIUM BARNSLEY 3/8/2024.WBC WORLD INTERIM & IBO WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.CAROLINE DUBOIS V MAIRA MONEO
Image: In Moneo, Dubois faced a seasoned operator

Her speed, of foot and hand, was causing problems for Moneo early on. Dubois struck shots home and moved clear before Moneo could land a response.

Moneo has a reputation for being a roughhouse operator, but she could not catch up with Dubois.

She tried though, marching forward and even switching stance on occasion to mix up her approach.

Moneo cuffed at the Briton with gusto when she could. But Dubois was outclassing her and landing crisp punches with venomous spite.

BEN SHALOM BOXXER BATTLE LINES FIGHT WEEK.ZAK CHELLI V CALLUM SIMPSON.PIC CHRIS DEAN/BOXXER.(PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY).OAKWELL STADIUM BARNSLEY 3/8/2024.WBC WORLD INTERIM & IBO WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.CAROLINE DUBOIS V MAIRA MONEO
Image: Moneo could not pin down Dubois

Lead right hooks from Dubois connected to the head. Even when Dubois slid back on the balls of her feet, she could slam an arching left down, intercepting Moneo with power punches.

She tested out the Uruguayan's body as well, forcing Moneo to endure solid hooks to the trunk.

Dubois chose her moments to tear into Moneo with well-constructed combinations. She won round after round, with the sixth-round knockdown an additional flourish.

BEN SHALOM BOXXER BATTLE LINES FIGHT WEEK.ZAK CHELLI V CALLUM SIMPSON.PIC CHRIS DEAN/BOXXER.(PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY).OAKWELL STADIUM BARNSLEY 3/8/2024.WBC WORLD INTERIM & IBO WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.CAROLINE DUBOIS V MAIRA MONEO
Image: Dubois dropped Moneo in round six

To land that shot, she brought Moneo on to a pinpoint left that swept down to the chin and saw Moneo flounder over backwards.

Moneo did prove her grit, trying to grind forward into Dubois until the very end of the contest. But Dubois made sure of a wide points win, 100-90 100-89 99-90 on the judges' cards.

"She definitely came in confident and you have to break somebody as well, that's a bit difficult to do at times," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"I think I am getting better. I am 23-years-old, how many 23-year-olds get a knockdown like that against an undefeated fighter?"

