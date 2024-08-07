Anthony Joshua's refusal to fight Zhilei Zhang is 'worst kept secret' says Chinese contender's co-manager Terry Lane

Anthony Joshua's refusal to accept a fight with Zhilei Zhang is the 'worst kept secret in boxing,' says the Chinese heavyweight's co-manager Terry Lane.

Joshua is preparing to challenge British rival Daniel Dubois for the IBF title at Wembley Stadium on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Zhang was floored and outpointed by Joshua at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but the big-punching southpaw has been unable to secure a revenge bout with his amateur rival in the professional ranks after a string of impressive wins, including an explosive knockout of Deontay Wilder in June.

"I think it's the worst kept secret in boxing that AJ wants no part of Zhilei," Lane told Sky Sports.

"There's been opportunities for them to fight.

"It's just very clear that there's no interest on AJ's end, he just wants to avoid the fight, which is unfortunate."

Sky Sports understands Joshua believes rivals are using his name to 'stay relevant' as he bids to become a world heavyweight champion for a third time against Dubois.

Image: Zhilei Zhang stopped Deontay Wilder in the fifth round in June

Zhang had previously been linked with a fight against Tyson Fury following his back-to-back stoppage wins over Joe Joyce.

With Fury set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch on December 21, Zhang will be watching with interest to see who emerges with the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

"A world title shot is the aim," said Lane.

"AJ and Fury are the main desires for Zhang - those are two guys he wants to fight.

"I don't know if Usyk is serious about moving back down to cruiserweight, but I think Zhilei has more than earned a shot against Fury and AJ.

"The problem with Zhilei is he's feared. He's a risky fight for anybody, a big-punching southpaw.

"He ruined the plans for Joyce to fight Fury and he ruined the plans for Deontay Wilder to fight AJ, so he's known as a risky party pooper, spoiler, so getting these guys in the ring is proving to be tough."

Zhang's attempt to enforce a WBO title shot was derailed by a points loss to Joseph Parker, but Lane insists the recent victory over Wilder should earn a fight against the Usyk-Fury rematch winner or Joshua.

"Obviously, we would love a rematch with Parker and getting a chance to get the WBO interim title back, but we consider Zhilei already in title contention with his rankings across the board in all of the sanctioning bodies, said Lane."

Image: Zhang wants a rematch with Joseph Parker

"I think he's top four or five in all of them, as he should be, so we think he's already in title contention and he's earned a shot regardless of whether the Parker rematch happens next or not."

