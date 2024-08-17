Arslanbek Makhmudov will do 'everything he can' to challenge Oleksandr Usyk if he beats Guido Vianello

Arslanbek Makhmudov has vowed to do 'everything he can' to secure a fight against unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk will renew his rivalry with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 21 following their May showdown in Riyadh which saw the Ukrainian become the first undisputed heavyweight champion for 25 years after a split-decision win.

Makhmudov has no doubt it will be just as hard-fought the second time around, although he expects Fury to have learnt from the first bout after he was badly hurt by Usyk in the ninth round.

"It was a close fight until Fury got knocked down [into the ropes]," Makhmudov told Sky Sports. "Before that it was a close fight, but Usyk is a problem for any heavyweight.

"He is so fast and the second thing is the footwork. He has good cardio and that's why the second fight, I don't know where it goes.

"It will be interesting, but Fury is a smart guy and will understand what he has to do and what he has to fix."

Makhmudov has been on the fringes of world title contention after compiling a 19-1 record since turning professional in 2017, with 18 stoppages underlining his hard-hitting reputation.

The 35-year-old Russian, who boxes out of Montreal in Canada, has made no secret of his desire to face Fury in the past and still harbours that ambition, having visualised a game plan of how he would take on the British star.

However, he would happily take on a clash with Usyk if the unbeaten 37-year-old retains the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

"If I fought Fury, it's the same way [as Usyk] - go to attack," Makhmudov said.

"Playing with Fury, it's impossible because he has a very good IQ. There is one way to go in and fight with him, and that's it.

"If I have a chance to fight [Usyk], of course. Why not? We'll go. I will do everything I can do."

The IBF belt, the last remaining major world title, is in the hands of Daniel Dubois, who was upgraded from interim to full champion after Usyk relinquished the belt, and he defends the title against Anthony Joshua on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Arslanbek fully expects Joshua to regain the first heavyweight world title belt he won against Charles Martin in 2016.

"I think I would go more with Joshua, because Joshua has more experience and even more boxing skills," Makhmudov said.

"Dubois is a young, explosive guy, but I think Joshua has more experience."

Makhmudov makes no secret of his world title ambitions, although knows he is among a crop of heavyweights below the division's elite jostling to force their way into the championship picture.

Another stunning stoppage victory in this weekend's match-up with former World Series of Boxing opponent Guido Vianella for the man nicknamed 'The Lion', live on Sky Sports, would certainly force people to sit up and take notice.

Whatever it takes though, Makhmudov is determined to be taking on one of the world title holders sooner rather than later.

"It is my goal, of course, to fight for the world title," Makhmudov said. "That's why we're here and I will do everything to get this fight."

