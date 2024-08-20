Beterbiev v Bivol: Frazer Clarke's rematch with Fabio Wardley confirmed on bill in Saudi Arabia on October 12

Frazer Clarke's rematch with Fabio Wardley has been confirmed on the undercard for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia on October 12.

The British heavyweights will renew their rivalry on the same bill as Beterbiev's light-heavyweight world title fight against Bivol, with Chris Eubank Jnr and Ben Whittaker also returning to action in Riyadh.

Clarke had earlier told Sky Sports that he intended to deliver a knockout in the second fight after the duo had battled to a thrilling draw at The O2 in March.

He said: "I'm going in there to do one thing and that's to knock Fabio Wardley out, winning won't be enough for me. I want to put a job on him, but it will be a tough task just like the first one. May the best man win, but I'm backing myself.

"I grew respect for Fabio after that first fight so I have no trash talk, I think you see two competitors that just want to get the best out of each other and get their hands raised. Message to the fans is to tune in and enjoy it when it happens."

Eubank Jr, who has not fought since stopping Liam Smith in a rematch last September, will take on former world title challenger Kamil Szeremeta.

Whittaker can enhance his growing reputation in the toughest test of his career so far against Liam Cameron, a former Commonwealth champion.

Former world champion Joe Cordina takes a sizeable step up in class against American star Shakur Stevenson on a packed undercard, while Jack Massey challenges elite cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, and women's world champion Skye Nicholson faces Raven Chapman.