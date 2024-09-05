Adam Azim to fight Ohara Davies on October 19 live on Sky Sports at the Copper Box Arena in London

Adam Azim will fight Ohara Davies at the Copper Box Arena in London on October 19, live on Sky Sports.

Having won and defended the European title in record time, Azim puts his undefeated record (11-0, 8 KOs) on the line against Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) as he looks to continue his impressive career trajectory and prove he is ready for the biggest names in the division.

Davies, a former British and Commonwealth champion, returns to the ring with a point to prove following an unsuccessful attempt at the WBA Interim super-lightweight crown and the chance to get back into world title contention.

"I can't wait to get back in the ring and back to what I do best," said Azim. "It was a great honour to win and defend the European title but now I'm ready for my next challenge.

"I've known Ohara Davies for many years. I respect him and what he's achieved in the sport but when we meet in the ring, he's just another opponent and another step on my journey to the top.

"He's a good fighter. I think our styles will make for an exciting fight but there's only going to be one outcome. I'm ready to make a statement and show everybody that I'm ready for the biggest names in the division."

The 22-year-old is hoping to become world champion in the 140lb in the coming years, but first needs to overcome Davies, who is 10 years older and hoping to stop his opponent's career momentum.

"I'm excited for this fight. I like Adam Azim. I've known him since he was very young and it's amazing to see his success so far in boxing," said Davies.

"I followed him in the amateurs, and I've always respected him. But he isn't a kid anymore. He's grown into a man with massive potential. And that's why it's a shame that I have to hand him his first defeat.

"No needle, no hate, I want us to go back to our families happy and healthy after the fight. But this is where it all changes for him. I'm sorry Adam. This is where it ends."

BOXXER promoter and founder Ben Shalom added: "We're delighted to confirm this exciting super lightweight showdown between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies. Adam Azim is undoubtedly one of the brightest young stars in world boxing.

"At just 22 years of age, he has already won and defended the European Title, and can now prove he's ready for world level by taking on a very dangerous opponent in Ohara Davies.

"Ohara will have experience on his side, he has fought at a much higher level and possesses incredible knockout power. It's going to be a big step up for Adam in just his 12th fight but I'm sure it's a fight that fans are going to enjoy and we look forward to an action-packed fight night on October 19th at The Copper Box Arena."

