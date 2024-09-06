Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ has 'demon look in his eye' for IBF heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua is building momentum behind him once again. After two losses to Oleksandr Usyk and a cagey comeback against Jermaine Franklin, the former unified heavyweight champion rumbled into ominous form.

He's run up three consecutive stoppage victories over Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

He will be looking to continue in that style when he fights Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Many in boxing see Joshua winning back the title he used to hold.

A snapshot of views from boxers on the September 21 undercard suggests AJ will be victorious against Dubois.

Tyler Denny, the European champion, for instance said: "I think if I had to pick, I'd pick Joshua. I think they've both got the destructive power to knock each other out, which is why it's so fascinating.

"If I had to pick, I'd pick AJ."

Former world champions Liam Smith and Josh Warrington agreed.

"Confidence-wise and results-wise they are on great form. But I think it's a style that's probably suited for Joshua more than Dubois," Smith said.

Warrington said: "Both are big punchers. I'm leaning towards AJ. The reason being, he seems to have an air of confidence. He's still got that demon look in his eye and he's been here before."

But Dubois is not an easy man to beat. He has lost twice, to the brilliant Usyk last year and when facing a strong showing from Joe Joyce in 2020.

But he picked up two solid wins recently and the IBF Interim title, later upgraded to their world championship.

Kevin Lerena fought Dubois at a London stadium in 2022. The South African came close to winning, dropping Dubois three times in their first round before the Briton knocked him out.

Lerena believes Dubois will be a formidable opponent for Joshua.

"Yes, he lost to Usyk - but look what Dubois has done to [Jarrell] Miller and [Filip] Hrgovic [in his last two fights]. He's riding the crest of a wave, confidence is sky high and he's a serious, serious heavyweight at the moment," Lerena told the Toe2Toe podcast.

"He's very strong. He's got a lot of power behind his punches. It's no secret. Most guys that have sparred or fought him say the same thing, echo the same sentiments.

"I think that's his biggest attribute. He's a strong guy, he's a strong puncher. But the man he's in there with is just as strong. AJ's phenomenal.

"It truly makes for a great fight because both guys are on the upward trajectory. I think Daniel has fought the better opponents in the last three or four fights in terms of quality. But having said that, AJ's done what he needs to do with the level of opponent that's been in front of him. He's disposed of them," Lerena continued.

"It's a great fight. It's a tough fight for both guys."

It makes it, in his view, a hard bout to predict. "Many people use this term loosely, they say he who wants it on the night the most will win. Well, this is what's going to happen with this fight," Lerena said.

"Because they're both strong, they both can punch and they both can't afford to get clean shots on their chins against one another. Because it's the heavyweight game and they both can crack."

