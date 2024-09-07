Chris Billam-Smith holding 'very positive' talks over world title unification clash with Gilberto Ramirez

Chris Billam-Smith is edging closer to a world title unification fight against Gilberto Ramirez.

Britain's WBO world cruiserweight champion is negotiating a fight against Mexican Ramirez, who holds the WBA belt, and Sky Sports understands that talks are ongoing but very positive with both camps wanting this fight next.

Billam-Smith recently confirmed to Sky Sports that he was expecting to face Ramirez in November.

Image: Chris Billam-Smith defended his WBO belt with a win over Richard Riakporhe

"The confirmation is we are in talks for that fight," he said. That at the moment is the only fight we're talking about.

"At the moment we're looking at November. Not entirely sure where yet. We're working on it and it's an exciting unification fight against someone who has only been beaten by (Dmitriy) Bivol.

"It's a very hard test and it would be an honour for me to become unified champion."

Image: Gilberto Ramirez defeated Arsen Goulamirian to claim the WBA belt

Billam-Smith made an impressive defence of his WBO belt in June when he avenged his only loss with a unanimous decision win over Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park in June.

Ramirez has racked up 46 victories on his record, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March, which earned the WBA title.

His only defeat is a unanimous decision loss to Bivol in 2022.

