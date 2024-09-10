Hamzah Sheeraz: I might go get a world title and defend against Chris Eubank Jr

Hamzah Sheeraz believes he might have to win a world title before he can secure a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Sheeaz, the impressive middleweight contender from Ilford, has ambitious plans and the first step towards them comes against European champion Tyler Denny on September 21.

They fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sheeraz is convinced he will emerge victorious and continue his advance.

"2025 is the year Hamzah Sheeraz wins a world title," he told Sky Sports News.

Chris Eubank Jr remains a significant target for him.

"He's the biggest name in the 160lb division. He did an interview not long ago and he said I'm not big enough for him to fight yet. I get that maybe a fight ago," Sheeraz said.

"But now I'm in that prime position where the public are asking for the fight. And I think if that fight got announced maybe in the UK, MEN or O2 Arena, it's an easy sell-out and it would definitely be a fight that could be an eliminator or for an Interim [title].

"Or if he don't want it yet, I go graft, get a world title and have a defence against him. But I'm chasing him for sure.

"He's chasing the big names, but if I play my cards right," he added, "if I do get that superstardom it will only attract him towards me."

A superstar who is considering a further move up in weight is Terence Crawford, an undisputed champion at super-lightweight and welterweight who recently became a WBO Interim super-welter titlist.

"Even my name getting mentioned in the same sentence as him is a massive honour in itself. They're the type of fighters that I'd like to be like one day," Sheeraz said.

"The belief [is] obviously flattering, it's very, very flattering. But the reality is I don't think that fight will ever happen. He's coming towards the tail end of his career now, I think he's only got one more big in him and he's said it himself, if he doesn't get the Canelo fight he's not interested in boxing.

"And you can only respect it, because look what he's done in his career."

Defeat to Denny though would derail all Sheeraz's hopes for the future.

Sheeraz acknowledged Denny is "my biggest challenge to date".

"He's coming to rip everything away from me and he's been doing that in his last four or five fights. I know what level of confidence he's got going into this fight. It's not new territory being the underdog. He's used to it, he thrives off it," he said.

"But at the same time you've got to remember the past four or five opponents he's fought are not Hamzah Sheeraz. I believe respectfully, not disrespectfully they're all great fighters, but I believe I'm levels above them and I get the chance to prove it on September 21."

