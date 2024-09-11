Joshua vs Dubois: Oleksandr Usyk will attend Wembley fight to raise more speculation about undisputed fight

Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk will attend Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

The Ukrainian star's promoter Alexander Krassyuk confirmed that Usyk will be heading to London for Joshua vs Dubois, a battle of his former opponents for the IBF belt, on Saturday September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

His presence at ringside will ramp up speculation that Usyk, who holds the WBC, WBO and WBA belts, could face the Joshua vs Dubois winner in a future undisputed world title fight.

Usyk is preparing for a rematch against Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21, having defeated the British star in May to unify all four major titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk takes to Instagram to respond to Tyson Fury's taunt ahead of their boxing rematch in Riyadh on December 21

He relinquished the IBF belt in June, which meant that Dubois was elevated from 'interim' to full IBF champion.

Joshua suffered back-to-back points defeats to Usyk, while Dubois was stopped by the supremely skilled southpaw, but both Brits will harbour hopes of gaining revenge and every world title in another fight.

"I need to go in there and right that wrong," Dubois recently told Sky Sports.

"There is definitely unfinished business with me and Usyk, and that's part of my rise. I was in a dark place before and I'm coming into the light, so I need to get that back."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Dubois discusses his heated face-off with Anthony Joshua and celebrates his birthday with a huge right hand through an AJ-branded cake

Barry Hearn, whose company Matchroom has promoted Joshua since he turned pro in 2013, has told Sky Sports that he expects the two-time champion to share the ring with Usyk again.

"I think personally that Usyk beats Fury in the rematch," said Hearn.

"It's easier to make if Fury beats Usyk, because then if Joshua has beaten [Daniel] Dubois then you've got the unification fight because Joshua will hold the IBF belt."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!