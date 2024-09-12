Shakur Stevenson has been forced to pull out of Joe Cordina fight after undergoing hand surgery

Shakur Stevenson has been forced to withdraw from his world title fight against British challenger Joe Cordina after undergoing hand surgery.

The American star was due to defend his WBC lightweight belt against Cordina on the Beterbiev vs Bivol bill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12, but Stevenson seriously injured his hand during the training camp.

A statement from Stevenson's promotional team, Matchroom Boxing, read: "The WBC lightweight champion has undergone immediate surgery.

"After a successful period of recovery, Shakur Stevenson is set to return to the ring in early 2025."

Stevenson wrote on Instagram: "Surgery went great it's a minor setback for a major comeback."

Image: Fabio Wardley reignites his rivalry with Frazer Clarke on the Beterbiev vs Bivol bill

The withdrawal of Stevenson is a blow to Cordina, who had been attempting to win a world title at a higher weight after previously claiming the IBF super-featherweight belt.

Artur Beterbiev's undisputed world light-heavyweight title fight against Dmitry Bivol is still set to go ahead, with Fabio Wardley taking on Frazer Clarke in a rematch for the British heavyweight belt on the undercard.

Ben Whittaker says the upcoming fight against Liam Cameron represents his toughest test yet but believes he will make it look easy if he is 'the real deal'

Ben Whittaker, the exciting light-heavyweight contender, will also face fellow Brit Liam Cameron, while Chris Eubank Jnr returns against Poland's Kamil Szeremeta, a former world title challenger.

