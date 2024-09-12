Daniel Dubois could end Anthony Joshua's career in their world title fight at Wembley, says promoter Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois could end Anthony Joshua's career, suggests promoter Frank Warren ahead of their IBF heavyweight world title showdown.

Joshua and Dubois headline at Wembley Stadium on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Warren, who promotes Dubois, believes a crushing loss could send Joshua into retirement.

"It's how you lose a fight. If he lost the fight convincingly, it would be hard for him to come back if he wanted to carry on," Warren told Sky Sports News.

"But he could lose a close fight or by a debatable decision. Anything can happen in boxing."

Though he added: "The pressure is on AJ. He's the bookmaker's favourite, the fans' favourite, and obviously the better known boxer of the two, certainly in the UK. Everything is on him."

Warren expects his fighter to take advantage of that though. "These are two British guys on a roll, coming off some good wins, although I believe Daniel's opponents have been superior and better quality than AJ's," he said.

"AJ's got more of the experience but there comes a time in boxing when it's a young man's game. I believe this young man [Dubois] is on his game at the moment and I do think he'll come away as the victor."

Breaking down the British heavyweight battle

Both fighters are famed for their punch-power. Warren explained what he believes will be decisive in the contest:

"I doubt it will be a draw, because I don't think it will go the distance. There will be a winner.

"Out of these two guys, it's hard to differentiate the punch-power. They are both big punchers, both have good jabs.

"It's going to be who has the better chin. Because one thing is for sure, when they are in the ring, big punchers let their right hand go and they become vulnerable and expose their chin for the counter.

"It's how who gets caught reacts to that. Whoever gets on the back foot in this fight is not going to win it.

"The guy who is going to win this is the guy who is going to keep pushing his opponent back, and I believe Daniel will be the guy to do that."

