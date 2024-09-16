Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Everybody is on edge, says promoter Frank Warren ahead of Wembley Stadium clash

The tension between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will only heighten in the days leading up to their IBF heavyweight world title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua and Dubois had to be separated when the promotion got under way with Frank Warren finding himself between the two giants as security guards held them back during a head-to-head interview.

The promoter expects the atmosphere to remain tense over the course of the week.

"Fight week, everybody is on edge. These guys are jumping out of their skin and as fit as they're ever going to be," Warren told Sky Sports News.

"They know what's at stake. It's pretty much a mental game now. Each of them will be trying to get an edge mentally.

"I'm sure something will be said, because that's the nature of the business.

"Whatever is said, at the end of the day it doesn't matter. What does matter is Saturday night when they step into the ring.

"When the first bell goes is when you get down to the serious business. When you're getting hit."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn was also present for the near-altercation. "It's a bit unusual for AJ," he told Sky Sports News.

"When someone confronts him like that, when someone lays down the gauntlet to fight, whether it's in the ring or to fight now, this is what he does. He hasn't lost that mentality. Daniel Dubois kind of stuck it on him in this incident and said 'we can fight now', and then up they got.

"At this point you want to try and get in the middle [but] these are two absolute giants and when they start trading punches, well firstly you need to get out the way, but secondly they are ready to fight.

"AJ's ready to fight at any moment. He was pumped up then, he's pumped up now."

Warren is convinced it will make for a special night at Wembley Stadium.

"An all-British affair. There is nothing more exciting than when two Brits fight, you can look back through the years," he said.

"As for the crowd, we expect there to be over 94,000 there and records to be broken. It will be electric."

The fight itself should match the occasion. "Dubois is a young man," Warren said, "and he's going in with a guy who's got impeccable credentials in AJ, an Olympic gold medallist and done everything asked of him up to this point as a professional. He's a two-time world champion and going for his third crack at the title.

"Everyone is excited about the fight due to the styles of the fighters. As they say, styles make fights.

"These guys are both walk-forward fighters who throw big bombs. You're going to get an exciting fight."

