Joshua vs Dubois: Josh Kelly to face replacement opponent Ishmael Davis

Josh Kelly will face replacement opponent Ishmael Davis after Liam Smith was forced to withdraw from their fight on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard.

Kelly was set to take on former world champion Smith, but the Liverpudlian was forced to pull out, just a few days before their scheduled bout, and Davis has stepped in at late notice on the packed bill at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Davis was already preparing to fight in Manchester later this month and the unbeaten contender will be determined to boost his reputation with an upset victory over Kelly.

Kelly vs Davis is an exciting addition to an undercard which also features Anthony Cacace's defence of his IBF super-featherweight title against Josh Warrington.

Hamza Sheeraz battles Tyler Denny for the European middleweight belt and Joshua Buatsi settles his heated feud with Willy Hutchinson in a fight for the WBO interim light-heavyweight title.

Mark Chamberlain also clashes with fellow unbeaten contender John Padley in a lightweight showdown.

In the main event, Anthony Joshua attempts to become a three-time world champion when he challenges Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title.

