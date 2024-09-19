Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard: Anthony Cacace promises 'absolute war' against Josh Warrington

"I’m going to win!" - Anthony Cacace is confident ahead of his clash with Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium on Saturday September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office; Anthony Joshua fights Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in the main event
Thursday 19 September 2024 12:31, UK
Having fought so hard to win the IBF world title, Anthony Cacace has vowed he will do whatever it takes to keep hold of his belt when he takes on two-time world champion Josh Warrington.
Cacace shocked the world in his last contest to become world champion, knocking out Joe Cordina on the undercard of Tyson Fury's undisputed heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk.
His IBF strap will not be on the line though against Warrington, who has met the IBF's criteria to challenge for the world title at super-featherweight.
The man from Belfast is not envisioning defeat against Warrington, telling Sky Sports: "Josh brings a great style. Great fighter, two-time world champion.
"It's going to be an absolute war from start to finish. Tune in! Top of the bill is AJ-Dubois. This card is exceptional.
"I'm going to win, doesn't matter what way - knockout, points, whatever way it happens. I'm going to win!"
Having finally captured an elusive world title at the age of 35, Cacace's route to the top of the sport has been far from straightforward.
Since losing his unbeaten record to Martin Joseph Ward back in 2017, he has reeled off seven straight victories, including stopping Cordina last time out to claim the IBF belt in a career-best performance.
Warrington, meanwhile, is a two-time featherweight world champion, having beaten the likes of Lee Selby, Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad.
The Englishman has only won one of his last five fights though and is stepping up a weight division in an attempt to revive his career.
Despite having achieved his ultimate goal, Cacace is determined to not get complacent, with a mandatory defence against Mexico's Eduardo Nunez on the cards next year should he come through against the 33-year-old.
"My whole career from start to finish has been up and down. It seems the more you talk the more tickets you sell, and you'll get these opportunities. It took me a while and I got there through my determination and grit. I got there," he said.
"I'm just a motivated person, especially now I'm the IBF champion. I'm in a dream scenario, I'm in a dream spot. That motivates me. I didn't win the IBF title to hand it away in a couple of months.
"I worked my whole life for this. Being here, this all motivates me. I'm not here to take part. I'm here to do the business."
Cacace against Warrington is just one of several mouth-watering clashes featured on the undercard, with Tyler Denny facing Hamzah Sheeraz, Joshua Buatsi taking on Willy Hutchinson and Mark Chamberlain fighting Josh Padley.
Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!