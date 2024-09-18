Conor Benn is set to face a British Boxing Board of Control hearing into his drugs ban next month

Conor Benn could finally learn whether he can resume his boxing career when a British Boxing Board of Control hearing into his drug ban is held next month.

Benn is currently under a provisional suspension from boxing after failing two voluntary drug tests taken ahead of a scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022.

An independent National Anti-Doping panel initially lifted the suspension, before the BBBoC and UKAD successfully appealed that decision, reinstating the ban.

That suspension will remain in place until a hearing with the BBBoC, which Sky Sports News understands is finally due to take place in October, and Benn insists he will be cleared to return to the ring.

Image: Conor Benn has not fought in Britain since April 2022 due to his suspension

"I've been doing that [proving his innocence]. Forget the narrative that's being pushed. I was cleared a year-and-a-half ago by the people who had done the test," Benn told Sky Sports.

"I had passed all my UKADs during that same period. So their authority I had passed.

"They say I haven't done this, I haven't done that, but the reality is I've gone through every avenue possible to do that.

"This is something I'm willing to fight for and have fought for, and I'm glad it's coming to an end. I haven't bent, I haven't swayed on the truth and that's all that matters to me - my integrity.

"I couldn't accept the ban. If I ain't done something, I won't raise my hand to it. Never this! I stay true in what I believe in, and the easy option would be: 'yeah, I'll just take this,' not continue to fight and spend hundreds of thousands, missing out on big opportunities if I had done something."

Image: Benn holds an unbeaten 23-fight record

Benn says his continuation to fight against the ban has everything to do with maintaining his 'integrity', adding it is the toughest bout he will ever have.

"If it was titles, I would have had this case closed two years ago," he said. "The reputation still stands, the integrity stands, and it was hard because it was with my kids. That was the hardest thing, just showing my kids to do the right thing.

"I'm not perfect. I'm far from perfect but one thing I'm not is this...! It's one thing I will never be. Fight for what you believe in, no matter what anyone else says.

"'What sits right for you?' What sits right in my heart. You think I want to spend £100,000 touching a mill? You think I want to spend that? Do you think I've got the means to spend that?

"If I done it, listen, you got to be a real idiot to do that. I ain't that guy. Never will be that guy. I'm a fighter and that's what I do. This fight is a lot harder than any fight I've ever had and that will be the hardest fight I'll ever have."

In terms of when the 27-year-old may return - should his suspension be lifted - Benn says he is looking at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Image: Benn still hopes to secure a British battle against Chris Eubank Jnr in the future

He admits his eyes remain on a clash with Eubank Jr.

"Hopefully I'll be back at the end of the year. If not, definitely Q1 next year. I'm through the thick of it now, coming towards the end whenever that is. All I need is six weeks.

"I've stayed in shape, I've stayed in the gym, the discipline, the work ethic, the tenacity, the intensity, it's unmatched because most people wouldn't do what I do being through what I've been through.

"I've stayed true to the game. I've stayed ten toes, just give me a date. I can fight this weekend.

"Old foe? Very much current, very much present! If there's anyone I want to give a big beating to, and a good beating to, it's that man [Chris Eubank Jr].

"I'll come up to 160lbs, give him a good whopping and then comeback down to 147 to remind everyone why I'm the most dangerous fighter in the 147 division. I'm feeling dangerous right now. When I'm back nobody is safe."

