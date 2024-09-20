Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Renewed and refreshed heavyweights have both had to make comebacks to reach Wembley

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois collide at Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

Neither man though has followed a straightforward path to reach this point.

Joshua was barged off his road to undisputed by Oleksandr Usyk, who handed the former champion two defeats and captured the WBO, IBF and WBA titles before adding Tyson Fury's WBC championship to his haul.

After his second loss to Usyk, Joshua appeared overwhelmed with frustration. He still seemed uneasy in a comeback fight which he won well enough but in which Jermaine Franklin took him 12 rounds.

It took him a while to find a breakthrough against Robert Helenius, though he did finish the fight with a smashing one-punch knockout.

After that he joined a new training team, beginning to work with Ben Davison in Harlow. He immediately looked assured, subjecting Otto Wallin to a punishing defeat before blasting through UFC-fighter-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou with blazing power.

Both Wallin and Ngannou had managed to go the distance with Tyson Fury.

Joshua has adapted with his new coach and is punching with the kind of authority that set him apart when he first turned professional.

"Physically, I changed the way I train," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I know my body a lot better so in order to get the most out of my body from a strength aspect, from fast-twitch, from reactions, and to a fitness aspect I know how to get the most out of my body.

"Then with the coaching team I have now, from a technical, development, game plan, strategic warfare aspect, my team are phenomenal when it comes to that.

"So changed a few bits and bobs, but you know what it is as well, the mentality is do what you do, what will be will be."

Dubois has needed to change. His courage was questioned when, with a badly damaged eye, he submitted to Joe Joyce. That, in terms of his health and his future, was a perfectly sensible decision. But boxing can be a cruel trade with labels of being 'a quitter' thrown more harshly than in other sports.

His training teams have also evolved. He worked with Martin Bowers, Shane McGuigan and then Don Charles. He recovered from a potential crisis against Kevin Lerena and put in a game showing against Usyk for the unified world titles.

But he still came undone against Usyk. It was in his strong performances against Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic that he showed a more convincing level of self-belief.

"Everything's working for him," his promoter Frank Warren said of the new Dubois.

"He's in a very, very good place at the moment mentally and also physically," he told Sky Sports.

Joshua however does not acknowledge similarities in the way both of them recently have shifted how they've been perceived.

"There's no parallels," Joshua told Sky Sports. "I think we've got two completely different careers and the way we've gone about our careers.

"He took a loss and I've taken a loss, that's the only parallel there is. In terms of careers I think we've gone down two completely different paths.

"I don't dwell on his losses too much, or mine," he added. "Everyone goes through [stuff] in their life. You're just going through yours in public. Just get on with it."

Dubois doesn't want to overthink his journey either. As Saturday draws closer he just wants to fight.

"Punch him in the head. Fast. Just crack him. Crack him!" he said cheerfully. "No words, just punches."

He has though had to "conquer demons" going into this fight. So has Joshua.

"Definitely. This is what boxing's about. We went through a glamorous era where Mayweather was 50-0 and the 0 was so important," Joshua said.

"But also there's reality. There's only reality and we're showcasing that if you stay true, stay dedicated. You trust in your team, you can definitely make a comeback.

"That's why we're both here."

