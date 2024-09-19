Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ wants sparring revenge - 'This is my chance to get him back'

Daniel Dubois faced another test of his composure at the final press conference for his IBF world heavyweight title defence against Anthony Joshua.

Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois takes place at Wembley Stadium this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The two fighters went head to head for a second time this weekend at the final press conference in the ornate surroundings of Guildhall in the heart of London.

They faced off, Joshua standing tall as he stared stonily down at his opponent. Dubois gazed back at him but did look away first.

Time is ticking down to their clash and Dubois is amped up for it.

He had arrived early at the historic venue and waited a long time to sit on the stage across from Joshua. This fight though is a moment Dubois has been waiting for ever since he started out in the sport as a young child.

"I want to make a name for myself and create history," Dubois declared. "I've always known that [I'm good enough]. I haven't got too much to say right now, I'm just ready to go on Saturday.

"It's the resurrection story of my career."

Dubois has recovered himself after a punishing loss to Joe Joyce and a failed world title bid against the brilliant Oleksandr Usyk, with new trainer Don Charles integral to that recovery.

Charles was not at Dubois' side at the press conference, nor had he been present for the public workout the previous day.

But Charles has a cold and Dubois insisted: "Everything's good.

"As long as he's in my corner on fight night [that's all I need]," he continued. "Everything's gone well, training camp's gone brilliant. Let's go!"

His promoter Frank Warren is expecting something special. "We've got a new kid on the block. This kid can fight, he can punch," he said. "He's got mobility, he's fast and he's a good finisher.

"I believe this heavyweight fight will be Britain's Hagler-Hearns - that's how exciting it's going to be."

Joshua is relishing that too.

"When I started boxing I said I want to bring the heavyweight division back alive in the UK and I think we've done that," he said.

Mixed into his determination is an element of personal pride. Years ago, Dubois and Joshua sparred. Stories and rumours have circulated across the boxing scene ever since.

To draw a line under it, Joshua said: "He cracked me with a great shot and it's my chance to get him back on Saturday."

Joshua warned: "I'm not depending on punch power. It takes a lot more than that to be a great fighter.

"I've got the fighting spirit and that's how I'll break him down, with my spirit."

Joshua has been watching old fights to fuel that. "I've been reminding myself what I can do and what I'm capable of," he said.

Dubois might not be as easy behind a microphone as Joshua, but he intends to match the former champion's determination.

"The world title I need to retain it and hold on to it," he said. "I need to legitimise it by winning this fight.

"By any means necessary, knockout or whatever way it comes."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!