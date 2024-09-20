Caroline Dubois: Lennox Lewis presents British boxer with WBC interim belt after last month's title win

Caroline Dubois received her WBC interim lightweight title from boxing legend Lennox Lewis and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman after last month's title win.

The 23-year-old claimed the WBC interim world title last month in just her 10th fight, dropping the tough Uruguayan Maira Moneo during a unanimous points decision at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley.

"It's amazing to have Mauricio come give me the belt," said Dubois.

"I looked up to Lennox Lewis, watching him as young kid and obviously the WBC, the WBA, the IBF, the WBO, these are all the major belts and to now get almost a piece, it's not the full belt which is what I will get, but it's a step in the right direction.

"This is not as far as I get, I go further than this. I want to touch the sky, I want to touch hearts, I want to do something that's never been done before and I push and train every day."

Sulaiman described Dubois as "the future of boxing".

"I'm extremely proud, I'm so happy, so excited," said Sulaiman. "She is the future of boxing. A role model inside and outside the ring and today is a very special day for me to be able to present her with the green and gold belt in person.

"I can see she's very disciplined, always in the gym, well prepared and ready for anything to come.

"When that bell rings she's a different woman, she's an unbelievable champion. I see a great bright future for Caroline."

Reflecting on her dominant victory, Dubois said: "She [Moneo] definitely came in confident and you have to break somebody as well, that's a bit difficult to do at times.

"I think I am getting better. I am 23 years old, how many 23-year-olds get a knockdown like that against an undefeated fighter?"

Dubois, who has recently signed a new long-term promotional pact with BOXXER, is now on a collision course to face Irish boxing icon and current WBC world lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Taylor, 38, fights Amanda Serrano in an undisputed world super-lightweight title fight in Texas on November 15.

“Caroline Dubois is one of the future faces of female boxing," said BOXXER founder Ben Shalom.

Image: Dubois is targeting a fight against Irish star Katie Taylor

"Whether Katie Taylor decides to fight her or vacate, there are huge nights ahead for Caroline, who is still only 23 years old.

"We believe she will unify the lightweight division before moving up and becoming a multi-weight world champion and pound-for-pound star.”

