Oleksandr Usyk being ringside for Daniel Dubois fight is a 'distraction' for Anthony Joshua, says Frank Warren

Oleksandr Usyk’s presence at Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois could be "a distraction" for the former champion, says promoter Frank Warren.

Usyk is now the leading figure in the heavyweight division after handing Joshua two defeats and beating Tyson Fury in May to become the undisputed champion.

Committing to a rematch with Fury for December 21 meant Usyk was unable to defend the IBF title against mandatory challenger Dubois and had to vacate that belt. As interim titlist, Dubois was then upgraded to full IBF champion.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Usyk and Fury though will both be in attendance for the Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois event at Wembley Stadium this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Warren believes that might throw off Joshua. "Usyk will be there, as will be Tyson [Fury], but I don't think it's anything for [Dubois]. It could be a distraction for AJ as he has beaten AJ twice," he told Sky Sports News.

"Usyk is the man at the moment, he's the guy who is top of the tree, and these two are trying to get the winner of the rematch between Tyson and Usyk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren insists Daniel Dubois has a better recent record than Anthony Joshua ahead of their Wembley showdown

"They know how important this fight is, and as I say, I believe the winner of this will fight the winner of the fight in December."

Dubois lost to Usyk last year, but enjoyed some success, sending the Ukrainian to the canvas with a shot that was ruled to be low.

Warren believes Dubois, who has chalked up subsequent victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, is better prepared now to take on either Fury or Usyk after Joshua.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua could find it hard to resume his career if he suffers a crushing loss to British rival Daniel Dubois at Wembley on September 21, says Frank Warren

"We'll find out. Was Joshua ready for them? He's ready to fight Usyk again, I really do believe that," Warren told Sky Sports.

"Having come out of the fight, shared the ring with him and knowing what happened last time, I really do believe he's ready."

Can AJ become the No 1 heavyweight in the world once again?

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson said:

From what we've seen he's going in the right direction. We'll see how he dispatches Daniel Dubois. I expect him to dispatch him and then the question is about timing.

I believe it could happen. If it doesn't happen by the end of 2025, I would be surprised if he's still around.

Because after this fight it's got to be within the next two or three fights if that. It's got to be.

You don't know how much the Usyk-Fury fight took out of Usyk. I've never seen him in so much trouble. Very punishing.

Image: Anthony Joshua fights Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 21

Sky Sports' Matt Macklin said:

Much, much stranger things have happened. There could be another chapter to play out.

Usyk and Fury are going to fight each other again. They took a lot out of each other.

I remember thinking that took a lot out of Fury but it took a lot out of Usyk too, and he's 37. He might not have had as many hard pro fights as maybe AJ or Fury have, but he had all those amateur fights - they're still fights.

All those cruiserweight fights he had were hard. It's been hard from the get go because he's been moved quickly.

AJ, since the Usyk fight, he hasn't really put miles on the clock.

On Saturday night, if he does come through and win, he's going to fancy it.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua vs Dubois now!