Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ weighs in four pounds heavier than rival ahead of titanic IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua outweighed Daniel Dubois by four pounds for their IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday despite a career-heaviest weight for his British rival.

On a stage beneath Nelson's Column at Trafalgar Square, Joshua scaled 252.5lbs while Dubois weighed in at 248.6lbs ahead of Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua, greeted on stage by a mixture of cheers and jeers from a bumper London crowd, was marginally heavier than his last fight against Francis Ngannou while Dubois weighed three pounds more than his previous career highest.

More to follow...

Joshua weight in most recent fights 252½lbs against Francis Ngannou

251lbs against Otto Wallin

250lbs against Robert Helenius

255¼lbs against Jermaine Franklin

244½lbs against Oleksandr Usyk

Dubois weight in most recent fights 245¾lbs against Filip Hrgovic

239lbs against Jarrell Miller

233¼lbs against Oleksandr Usyk

240¼lbs against Kevin Lerena

241½lbs against Trevor Bryan

