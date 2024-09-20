Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ weighs in four pounds heavier than rival ahead of titanic IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office; Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois also features Joshua Buatsi, Josh Kelly and Tyler Denny on a packed undercard
Friday 20 September 2024 19:04, UK
Anthony Joshua outweighed Daniel Dubois by four pounds for their IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday despite a career-heaviest weight for his British rival.
On a stage beneath Nelson's Column at Trafalgar Square, Joshua scaled 252.5lbs while Dubois weighed in at 248.6lbs ahead of Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Joshua, greeted on stage by a mixture of cheers and jeers from a bumper London crowd, was marginally heavier than his last fight against Francis Ngannou while Dubois weighed three pounds more than his previous career highest.
More to follow...
The Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday September 20.
Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.
The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday September 21.
Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua vs Dubois now!