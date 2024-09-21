Jaime Munguia delivers KO victory over unbeaten Erik Bazinyan in gripping super-middleweight clash

Mexican star Jaime Munguia rebounded from May's defeat to Canelo Alvarez with a 10th-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan in Arizona.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) took a little time to get going at the Desert Diamond Arena, as Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) initiated the early rounds with a sharp jab followed by occasional right hands.

The 27-year-old had success when he aimed at the body, but Bazinyan had his moments as well and led to head trainer Erik Morales urging Munguia to increase the pressure.

Image: Munguia celebrates after his 10th-round knockout

Munguia hurt Bazinyan with body shots in the sixth and hard rights to the head in the seventh, then conserved over the following rounds ahead of securing victory in impressive fashion in the tenth.

"It was a fight I had to do intelligently," Munguia said. "He's strong. He hits hard. So, we had to break him down and be careful with shots to the body. In the 10th round, that's when I decided to come out with everything and that's how we got the knockout.

"There are great things to come, great fights at 168 pounds. There's Caleb Plant, {Edgar} Berlanga, Christian Mbilli. There are great fights, and we will give great wars as well."

Speaking after the loss, Bazinyan said: "I felt like I was winning. I felt he was very frustrated with my jab, right hand, and counters. He was getting tired. All of a sudden, I got caught. I don't know what happened there."

Earlier on the card, Richard Torrez Jr (11-0, 10 KOs) continued his unbeaten record after defeating Joey Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs) via disqualification, having seen his opponent's mouthpiece come out multiple times during the contest.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) passed the stiffest test of his burgeoning career, stopping Irishman Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs) with a brutal knockout in the fifth round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emiliano Fernandez Vargas punished Larry Fryers with hard body shots before landing a devastating left hand to KO him

Vargas sensed his speed advantage early, firing off quick shots before changing stances to land more from different angles. In rounds three and four, the 20-year-old began to sit on his punches and carefully place his counters.

In the following stanza, Vargas uncorked an overhand left from the southpaw stance that crumped the eight-year pro.

"Every time I'm in the ring, I pick up more experience under my belt," said Vargas. "You learn on the job. I don't care what anyone says. There's no video on how to be a professional fighter. I'm just blessed to do it here for the beautiful Arizona fans."

