Joseph Parker calls for Daniel Dubois showdown after watching Brit beat Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium

Joseph Parker has told his promoter that he "would love" to fight Daniel Dubois next and intends to inflict a devastating defeat on Britain's world heavyweight champion.

Dubois produced a sensational upset victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley on Saturday night, flooring the two-time world title holder on four occasions during a dramatic fifth-round knockout win.

But Parker is far from intimidated by Dubois and has urged his promoter, David Higgins, to pursue a fight against the IBF champion.

Image: Joseph Parker wants to inflict a knockout loss on Daniel Dubois

"Whenever, anywhere, anytime," Higgins told Sky Sports. "Joseph would love to fight Daniel Dubois next, he's chomping at the bit.

"Joseph is ready to fight anyone but if he was given the opportunity to fight Daniel Dubois, he'd grab it with both hands and he would back himself to win.

"I think besides Fury vs Usyk II, Parker vs Dubois I think - in the heavyweights - will be the best fighting the best."

Parker 'has no fear' of Dubois

Parker beat Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in his last two fights, the latter seeing him claim the WBO interim heavyweight title, with Higgins believing a showdown with Dubois would be exciting to boxing fans.

"Parker is on a roll and has surprised people and I think you could say the same about Daniel Dubois," Higgins added. "Styles makes fights and I think the fans would love to see Joseph Parker versus Daniel Dubois, so if the powers that be are willing to make that fight, that would be a wonderful thing.

"He's been doing a lot of off-season work with George Lockhart on building up some more size and strength. I think we'll see an even better Joseph Parker at the next outing.

"He [Parker] has fought his way, earned his way back to the mandatory position in the WBO interim world champion. He has done that the old-fashioned way by stepping up and consecutively beating some of the toughest opponents in the world.

"He has no fear of Daniel Dubois. He'd fight him anywhere, anytime and back himself to beat and knock out Daniel Dubois."

Bad idea for AJ to request Dubois rematch?

Joshua insists his career is "far from over" following his defeat, releasing a video on social media to confirm his intention to continue, although Higgins hopes the option of a rematch against Dubois is not activated.

"I think the stamina, the energy that Dubois brought to the ring, it was totally one-sided and Joshua looked shell shocked throughout the fight," Higgins explained. "I'd say it was more dominant than Andy Ruiz's victory over Joshua.

"I hope he [Joshua] doesn't seek a rematch with Dubois because I don't think anyone would want to see that, no disrespect. AJ has had a wonderful career too, but there's probably a bit of - if he wants to continue - rebuilding to be done.

"I'm not sure jumping straight back in with Daniel Dubois would be the best thing, but that's not for me to say. [It's for] Eddie Hearn and AJ and his management to decide."

