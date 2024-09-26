Xander Zayas wants world title eliminator against Josh Kelly: 'I'm better and I'll show it'

Unbeaten super-welterweight star Xander Zayas has teased a bout with Britain's Josh Kelly, saying: "I'm better and I'll show it."

The 22-year-old Puerto Rican next fights on the undercard of the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan fight for the WBO welterweight world championship at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Zayas - who holds a 19-0 record, with 12 wins inside-the-distance - faces 27-year-old Mexican Damian Sosa, 25-2(12), in New York, having most recently won a unanimous decision vs Brazil's Patrick Teixeira in June.

Despite his upcoming fight, Zayas admits he also has an eye on Sunderland-native Kelly, and is keen to meet in the ring for a world title eliminator sooner rather than later.

"Josh Kelly is ranked high up with me in the WBO, so I feel like that fight could be possible at the beginning of next year or maybe in December if they want to make it happen," Zayas told Sky Sports.

"He's a good fighter, I feel like I'm just better than him. I will show it whenever we get in the ring.

"I trust the process…But I'm ready. I'm ready to be out the cage.

"I'm ready to fight these guys and show the world why I say I'm one of the best at 154lbs."

Zayas' most recent victory came at Madison Square Garden - the scene he will fight at again this weekend.

He says the excitement of fighting at one of the world's most famous arenas never wavers, adding Sosa will be a difficult opponent to break down.

"It never goes away [the excitement]. Fighting in the city that never sleeps, fighting in the big Apple, New York City, it's always amazing, it's always beautiful, great energy, great atmosphere and I can't wait to be back. I can't wait to be back against a Mexican warrior in Damian Sosa," he said.

"I'm prepared. I'm in a good place and I'm ready to take over once again.

"I'm going to put on a show for my people. It's going to be an amazing night, I feel like it's going to be another episode of the rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico and I'm going to come out victorious.

"He's [Sosa] somebody that is hungry to win, somebody that puts a lot of pressure and throws a lot of punches and somebody that's not going to stop. He's not going to give up easy.

"I feel like I'm going to have to work. I'm going to have to break him down and get the victory."

On beating a former champion in Teixeira last time out and future ambitions to fight for a world title himself, Zayas was clear: He wants to "take over."

"It gives me a lot of confidence [beating Teixeira] because it shows me that I can hang in there with the best. Little by little I'm going to continue to show why I'm one of the best at 154lbs," he added.

Zayas expects to fight for a world title in the near future. "I feel the best time to put [his world title fight] is beginning or mid next year. Get one more fight in after this one, hopefully if everything goes to plan, no injury, no cuts," he said.

"The whole landscape, it changes every other month. Whoever it is, I'm there to take over. It makes it exciting for all of us to make the big fights happen."

