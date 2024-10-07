Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol & Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 2: Fight date, time, undercard, ringwalk, how to watch on Sky Sports

Everything you need to know about the huge night of boxing this Saturday on October 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

When is the ringwalk for Beterbiev vs Bivol?

Riyadh Season: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol is this Saturday on October 12. The Sky Sports Box Office bill with a stacked undercard starts at 5pm.

The main event between Beterbiev vs Bivol will have ringwalks at around 11pm UK time (subject to change).

When is the ringwalk for Wardley vs Clarke?

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 2 will take place before the main event, where the British heavyweight title will be on the line.

Full Card

Full card for Beterbiev vs Bivol Mohammaed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez - Lightweight fight

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman – 10 Rounds WBC Featherweight Title

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron - Light-heavyweight fight

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta - Middleweight fight

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey – 12 Rounds IBF Cruiserweight Title

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 2 – 12 Rounds British Heavyweight Title

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol – 12 Rounds Undisputed World Light-Heavyweight Title

How to book and ways to watch epic bill of boxing

Image: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke is part of a packed show on Sky Sports Box Office

Watch Wardley and Clarke's heavyweight rematch and the whole blockbuster Beterbiev versus Bivol bill live on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) on Saturday.

The huge Riyadh Season card taking place at Kingdom Arena also includes Chris Eubank Jr and Ben Whittaker, with the event starting from 5pm.

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday October 11.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday October 12.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 6pm on Sunday October 13.

Please note that Sky Sports Box Office booking terms apply.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wardley taunted Clarke, saying 'you can get up again if you want, you'll go back down' ahead of their rematch on the bumper October 12 Sky Sports Box Office bill

Can Beterbiev end Bivol's unbeaten run?

Long-time light-heavyweight rivals Beterbiev and Bivol meet in the main event, in a much-anticipated undisputed title clash.

The undefeated Bivol, who has secured 12 of his 23 wins by knockout, said ahead of the bout: "This is the final fight to prove myself.

"I wanted to fight against the best boxers in the light-heavyweight division, to make my name in this sport.

"This was my goal when I came to pro boxing. I put my target, I need to be the best. In the light-heavyweight division I need to be the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's superfight with Dmitry Bivol, check out some of Artur Beterbiev's most devastating knockouts, with the unified light-heavyweight champion having stopped all 20 of his opponents to date

But Beterbiev, who delayed this fight to recover from a knee injury, insists he is ready for this moment.

"I always do preparation for 100 per cent," he promised.

Beterbiev has knocked out every professional opponent he has faced, but said: "I never want to knock out someone. If it happens, it happens."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rulers of the light-heavyweight division Beterbiev and Bivol went head to head at a London press conference

Sky Sports' boxing expert Johnny Nelson believes Beterbiev can end Bivol's unbeaten run.

"Beterbiev boxed Oleksandr Usyk in the amateurs and the style of fight was relentless," he said. "He was determined. Just wouldn't let go and I think he'll do exactly the same again.

"In a dictionary, if you had the perfect boxers, the perfect warriors, it would be a picture of one of these two fighters. They are the perfect warrior. No-one's going to take a backwards step.

"One's going to try and box and outfox, and one's going to try and walk through iron. It is going to be such a fight. But I'm going Beterbiev because I think he's the real deal."

Wardley vs Clarke 2 set to steal the show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It did not take long for the rivalry between Clarke and Wardley to reignite at the Beterbiev vs Bivol press conference in London

Wardley is convinced he deserved to win the decision in his thrilling first fight with Clarke earlier this year.

He wants to "finally settle the score" with Clarke when they rematch this Saturday following the epic draw in their initial heavyweight showdown.

"I don't think it was a draw at all. I pressed the fight, I pressed the action," Wardley said.

"I want it finished off. I want it done. I want that chapter ticked off to move forward."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson believes the second fight between Wardley and Clarke will not go the distance after their epic draw in March

Clarke is feeling just as spiteful. "I just can't wait to smash him in the face again," he said. "This is the fight that I wanted. Draws don't sit well with me. You could see I was devastated at the end of the fight.

"I look back at that and just see mistake after mistake that I made. Mistakes can't be made. When the stakes are high it's all about who can hold it together and cut those mistakes out."

Former world champion Nelson is predicting an exciting fight. "Wardley's been there, he's been in the trenches," he said. "As far as he's concerned the pressure's on Clarke more than it is on him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clarke hit back after Wardley claimed he was 'saved by bell' in their last fight, saying 'I want to hurt him'

"Their careers, as far as Clarke's concerned, depend on it. Because he's thinking I can't afford to lose to this guy.

"Wardley believes this fight doesn't go the distance so he's going for the stoppage.

"Both fighters are very capable of stopping each other, we saw that."

Eubank Jr also in action as part of huge event

Eubank Jr returns from his impressive victory over Liam Smith last year to fight Kamil Szeremeta as he eyes a future world title shot.

The Brighton star has forged his own reputation in the sport as well as continuing his family's historic legacy in a career which has seen him claim notable victories over Smith, James DeGale, Arthur Abraham, Matvey Korobov, Dmitrii Chudinov and more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr says a future fight against Ben Whittaker was not on his radar but wouldn't rule out the possibility one day

"I've been off for a year. This is a solid opponent (25-2), he's only lost to two world champions," said Eubank Jr.

"It's the perfect fight for me to get in the ring and get the ring rust off then knock off all these big names and world titles over the next 12 months."

Whittaker also on stacked card

Light-heavyweight phenom and Olympic silver medallist Whittaker continues his rise against Liam Cameron.

Whittaker, 8-0 (5), became a viral sensation after clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3 this year generated millions of views and global interest on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker talks Sky Sports through his greatest showboating moments

Nelson is excited by Whittaker, believing him to be Britain's next boxing "superstar".

"Ben Whittaker reminds me of Prince Naseem Hamed," he said.

"He has everything going for him. He says it. He walks it. He talks it. He can box, he can be flash. He can get your imagination going. You're looking and thinking, 'I want to see him get hit'.

"If he can take this to world level, Whittaker will be our next superstar."

There are also three world title fights on the bill. IBF cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia takes on the challenge of European champion Jack Massey, while Skye Nicolson will fight Raven Chapman for the WBC featherweight title.

What other boxing is coming up on Sky Sports?

Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi - WBA bantamweight title (October 13)

Junto Nakatani vs Tasana Salapat - WBC bantamweight title (October 14)

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies - Super-lightweight bout (October 19)

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster - WBC super-featherweight title (November 3)

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos - Lightweight bout (November 9)

Fabio Wardley's huge rematch with Frazer Clarke is on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Wardley v Clarke 2 and Beterbiev v Bivol now!