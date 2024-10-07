Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol & Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 2: Fight date, time, undercard, ringwalk, how to watch on Sky Sports

Fabio Wardley rematches Frazer Clarke after thrilling British heavyweight title clash as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet for the undisputed crown; the Riyadh Season event will be live on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday with a variety of ways to book
Monday 7 October 2024 11:43, UK
Everything you need to know about the huge night of boxing this Saturday on October 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Riyadh Season: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol is this Saturday on October 12. The Sky Sports Box Office bill with a stacked undercard starts at 5pm.
The main event between Beterbiev vs Bivol will have ringwalks at around 11pm UK time (subject to change).
Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke 2 will take place before the main event, where the British heavyweight title will be on the line.
The huge Riyadh Season card taking place at Kingdom Arena also includes Chris Eubank Jr and Ben Whittaker, with the event starting from 5pm.
Long-time light-heavyweight rivals Beterbiev and Bivol meet in the main event, in a much-anticipated undisputed title clash.
The undefeated Bivol, who has secured 12 of his 23 wins by knockout, said ahead of the bout: "This is the final fight to prove myself.
"I wanted to fight against the best boxers in the light-heavyweight division, to make my name in this sport.
"This was my goal when I came to pro boxing. I put my target, I need to be the best. In the light-heavyweight division I need to be the best."
But Beterbiev, who delayed this fight to recover from a knee injury, insists he is ready for this moment.
"I always do preparation for 100 per cent," he promised.
Beterbiev has knocked out every professional opponent he has faced, but said: "I never want to knock out someone. If it happens, it happens."
Sky Sports' boxing expert Johnny Nelson believes Beterbiev can end Bivol's unbeaten run.
"Beterbiev boxed Oleksandr Usyk in the amateurs and the style of fight was relentless," he said. "He was determined. Just wouldn't let go and I think he'll do exactly the same again.
"In a dictionary, if you had the perfect boxers, the perfect warriors, it would be a picture of one of these two fighters. They are the perfect warrior. No-one's going to take a backwards step.
"One's going to try and box and outfox, and one's going to try and walk through iron. It is going to be such a fight. But I'm going Beterbiev because I think he's the real deal."
Wardley is convinced he deserved to win the decision in his thrilling first fight with Clarke earlier this year.
He wants to "finally settle the score" with Clarke when they rematch this Saturday following the epic draw in their initial heavyweight showdown.
"I don't think it was a draw at all. I pressed the fight, I pressed the action," Wardley said.
"I want it finished off. I want it done. I want that chapter ticked off to move forward."
Clarke is feeling just as spiteful. "I just can't wait to smash him in the face again," he said. "This is the fight that I wanted. Draws don't sit well with me. You could see I was devastated at the end of the fight.
"I look back at that and just see mistake after mistake that I made. Mistakes can't be made. When the stakes are high it's all about who can hold it together and cut those mistakes out."
Former world champion Nelson is predicting an exciting fight. "Wardley's been there, he's been in the trenches," he said. "As far as he's concerned the pressure's on Clarke more than it is on him.
"Their careers, as far as Clarke's concerned, depend on it. Because he's thinking I can't afford to lose to this guy.
"Wardley believes this fight doesn't go the distance so he's going for the stoppage.
"Both fighters are very capable of stopping each other, we saw that."
Eubank Jr returns from his impressive victory over Liam Smith last year to fight Kamil Szeremeta as he eyes a future world title shot.
The Brighton star has forged his own reputation in the sport as well as continuing his family's historic legacy in a career which has seen him claim notable victories over Smith, James DeGale, Arthur Abraham, Matvey Korobov, Dmitrii Chudinov and more.
"I've been off for a year. This is a solid opponent (25-2), he's only lost to two world champions," said Eubank Jr.
"It's the perfect fight for me to get in the ring and get the ring rust off then knock off all these big names and world titles over the next 12 months."
Light-heavyweight phenom and Olympic silver medallist Whittaker continues his rise against Liam Cameron.
Whittaker, 8-0 (5), became a viral sensation after clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3 this year generated millions of views and global interest on social media.
Nelson is excited by Whittaker, believing him to be Britain's next boxing "superstar".
"Ben Whittaker reminds me of Prince Naseem Hamed," he said.
"He has everything going for him. He says it. He walks it. He talks it. He can box, he can be flash. He can get your imagination going. You're looking and thinking, 'I want to see him get hit'.
"If he can take this to world level, Whittaker will be our next superstar."
There are also three world title fights on the bill. IBF cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia takes on the challenge of European champion Jack Massey, while Skye Nicolson will fight Raven Chapman for the WBC featherweight title.
