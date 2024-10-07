Dmitry Bivol says he and Artur Beterbiev 'don't know what a loss is' ahead of undisputed light-heavyweight title clash

Dmitry Bivol says Saturday's undisputed clash with Artur Beterbiev would be on his "wishlist" of bouts to watch because neither fighter "knows what a loss is".

Beterbiev and Bivol hold all four light-heavyweight world titles between them and will finally meet on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office following Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke's heavyweight title rematch.

The unbeaten duo are considered among the world's best pound-for-pound but offer up very different styles, with Beterbiev renowned for his brutal power while Bivol possesses a more rounded skillset.

"It's like I did everything right in my life. Because this is my goal. This is my dream and the dream could come true. Of course it will show me that I was doing right," Bivol told Sky Sports.

"The main thing is that I realise my potential. I have a plan, I want to reach this goal and all of it - that people will recognise me, people will remember me, I will get some belts, it's just a bonus.

"This is the two best light-heavyweight fighters in the world. It's the undisputed fight and it's two different boxing styles, two guys that don't know what a loss is.

"This fight would be on my wishlist to watch. All undisputed fights I want to watch, because it's what makes history. We have a lot of world championship fights, but undisputed fights we could count on our two hands."

Macklin: Beterbiev will be tough to hold off

Sky Sports pundit Matthew Macklin believes Beterbiev's greater power will give him an edge over Bivol.

Macklin told Sky Sports News: "Everyone I speak to, they all say 'who are you picking?' and I say Beterbiev but they all say, 'no, it's Bivol, all day'.

"I totally get it. You can make a strong case for either. For me, I just think Beterbiev with 20 knockouts… He's not just a massive puncher, he's a very good fighter, ring general, cuts the ring off.

"He's going to be a tough man to keep off for 12 rounds. Bivol is a master boxer, great feet in and out. But can he do it for the full 12 rounds against Beterbiev? If he does, I'll be the first man to shake his hand."

Bivol has won all 23 of his professional bouts, with his most notable victory coming over another fighter known for his power, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, in 2022.

Macklin added: "He's a master boxer and has great feet. Sometimes he keeps it quite basic, but he does it excellently.

"You're going to burn up a lot of nervous energy when you're facing a puncher like Beterbiev, who's so good with his feet.

"He doesn't overcommit where you can tie him up. He keeps that perfect distance where you're constantly under threat, constantly having to react and he's not too far away where he can still pounce on you.

"So I would go with Beterbiev, but I know a lot of people I respect are picking Bivol."

