Raven Chapman: Scared Skye Nicolson will run away from me and is faking confidence; Nicolson: Amanda Serrano will need me

Britain's Raven Chapman has claimed her world title opponent Skye Nicolson will "run away" from her in the ring on Saturday, adding she believes Nicolson is faking confidence ahead of the bout.

Australian Nicolson will defend her WBC title against Chapman on the bumper Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke and Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol October 12 bill live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, Norwich-native Chapman also labelled Nicolson "scared", meanwhile Nicolson shot back and said she is "levels above" the Briton.

"I don't get the sense she's actually confident. She's putting it on to try and convince herself," Chapman said.

Image: Nicolson defends her WBC title against Chapman on the bumper Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke and Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol October 12 bill

"Seeing her body language in person, to me it doesn't strike me as someone who is actually confident.

"I would believe so [she's scared]. I've got an engine, I'm pretty relentless and people underestimate my actual ring IQ. That's all going to show on Saturday.

"If she does try and fight with me, that's not her natural thing. She's not a fighter. She would struggle if she was to try and fight me.

"Skye likes to do what she needs to do to win, which will be to run away, because she knows she's not going to beat me by fighting. Only by running away.

"It's going to be fun and exciting, and I'm going to make it as painful as I can for Skye. I'm going to be coming away with the WBC belt."

Image: Chapman also says she believes Nicolson is faking confidence ahead of the fight

On the contention she is a runner, Nicolson told Sky Sports Boxing: "I think there's a big difference between having good footwork and running. I feel like I'm very good at controlling the pace, controlling the distance.

"Over the last nearly three years as a pro now, I have adapted and developed my style to suit the 10 rounds. I choose when I stand my ground and fight, and when I move.

"I didn't used to trust other defences. It was always foot defences, always breaking the space as a way of defence. Whereas now I'm catching shots, I'm slipping shots, I'm rolling shots.

"I'm fighting at a lot closer range. Still making them miss, but there to hit them. Which was something that maybe when I last sparred Raven I hadn't quite developed yet.

"She still thinks I'm going to box like that and is forgetting I've had six or seven pro fights - all 10-rounders - since we sparred. But in the same breath, I beat her every round of that spar.

Image: Chapman said Nicolson will 'run away' and is 'scared', while Nicolson claimed she is 'levels above' the Brit

"I've only got better, and I mean way better. She's probably got a little bit better too, but definitely not as good as I've got.

"I don't see how she thinks she can win this fight.

"I'll demonstrate that on Saturday night: there's levels [between us]. I make boxers look bad, and I'm going to make her look bad. The best Raven Chapman showed up, and she wasn't good enough - that's what's going to happen."

Nicolson added she believes her form over the next year is going to be so dominant, unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano will be seeking her out, rather than the other way round.

"Amanda Serrano has never been the ultimate target, she's just got the belts. The ultimate target is to be undisputed," Nicolson said.

"By the time I do what I want to do in the next 12 months, Amanda Serrano will need me. Not the other way round. She'll be chasing the fight with me.

Image: Both fighters referenced potential future bouts vs Amanda Serrano

"I don't really care who I fight, I just know what I want to do, and what I want to achieve. Whoever is in the way, is in the way."

Chapman hit back with a simple message: her style of fighting is far more suited to a bout vs Serrano, and Nicolson knows it.

"The reality is my style and Amanda Serrano's style are all wrong for Skye, and she knows that," Chapman said.

"I feel like a fight between myself and Amanda would be really entertaining. It would be a fun fight for me because it's the kind of fight I like to be in: someone else who can box and fight.

"I would love to get that opportunity to fight one of the best to do it in women's boxing, and of course at three-minute rounds."

Watch Nicolson-Chapman on the blockbuster Wardley-Clarke II and Beterbiev-Bivol Sky Sports Box Office bill on October 12. Book Wardley v Clarke 2 and Beterbiev v Bivol now!