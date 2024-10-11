Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II: Where next for winner and loser of Saturday's heavyweight rematch?

After an epic draw in their first fight, heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke are back for more in Riyadh on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whether we end up with the "round 13" Wardley has predicted or an entirely different contest from the O2 humdinger in March, the winner can look forward to some potential mega bouts.

"If Fabio wins, he will go into the mix for the next level," Wardley's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"He will be looking at fights next year against the likes of [Zhilei] Zhang, [Joseph] Parker and those guys. Maybe fight for a vacant title, maybe be in a mandatory."

Clarke's promoter Ben Shalom is excited about his fighter's future if he can dish out a "demolition job" on Wardley.

'The Eraser' is looking to become the quickest heavyweight to win the British title, in just his 10th professional outing.

It took Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua 15 fights to claim that championship.

Shalom told Sky Sports: "I expect a completely different Frazer Clarke [from the first Wardley fight]. He learnt the equivalent of three or four fights in that fight.

"I expect him to fight differently and I am hoping for a demolition job, to be honest. Then the world is his oyster [as he] is so popular.

"You see the numbers that he is doing - the profile he has managed to amass in such a short space of time is credit to him. He has a huge, huge future but Saturday is obviously massive.

"For us, Frazer is a household name and can become a real household name. This would be a massive win on his record."

'A loss is not the end of the world'

But what of the loser?

Warren and Shalom feel the beaten man could still forge a successful career, with Warren noting the turnaround Daniel Dubois has experienced over the last year.

Since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023, the Londoner has reeled off three wins in a row, with his latest - a stunning fifth-round stoppage of Anthony Joshua at Wembley last month - seeing him retain the IBF heavyweight title.

Warren said: "I think it's how you lose. Everybody wrote off Daniel Dubois - this time last year a lot of people would be saying 'that was the end of it'. Look at him now.

"It is about how good the fighter is and does his desire and will to win come back. A loss is not the end of the world.

"You go back and look at all the great heavyweights - Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier - all have Ls on their record. It can be the making or breaking of you."

Shalom believes the buzz Clarke and Wardley generated from their first fight means both have a bright future.

He added: "For a fighter to lose, there is always a comeback, especially after that first fight. You know you are going to get entertainment from both of these guys.

"It reminds me a little of when Joshua fought Dillian Whyte [in 2015] and both of them went on to have great careers. Both did great numbers that night and both went on to become pay-per-view stars.

"[Clarke and Wardley] talk well, they both look the part. I still think there is big fights out there for the loser but the winner obviously sets themselves up for something really big."

