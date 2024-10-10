Frazer Clarke issues 'seek and destroy' battle cry ahead of Fabio Wardley heavyweight rematch

Frazer Clarke faced off with Fabio Wardley at the final press conference for the blockbuster bill live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wardley defends his British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles against Clarke on Saturday's Riyadh Season event that also sees Artur Beterbiev take on Dmitry Bivol in their undisputed light-heavyweight world championship showdown.

Their rivalry still burns fiercely after a tremendous first fight earlier this year.

They are both aiming to have the final say when they fight this weekend.

"I've itchy knuckles now," Clarke said with relish. "The talking's nearly over.

"I got a lot of belief from the first fight and this time the mission is seek and destroy."

He promised: "I've come for a fight, we've got a fight on Saturday night. It's going to be destructive."

Wardley responded: "I saw the damage and the effect that my punches had on Frazer Clarke in the first fight.

"A few little minor tweaks needed to be made in the follow-up. He got away with it [in the first fight]. He was saved by the bell.

"One thing you know about me is I don't let my opponents breathe.

"Once I have them hurt, once I have them going, they don't usually make it out."

Clarke then rose from his seat to offer Wardley a handshake and an impromptu face-off that Wardley could not refuse.

The intensity of the heavyweights this week has been unmistakable. The determination of the light-heavyweight superstars was just as apparent.

Beterbiev felt no need to explain further. "I think we talk a lot," he said, before telling Eddie Hearn, Bivol's promoter and spokesman: "You talk a lot.

"We'll see on Saturday... A good fight, I think so. I'm preparing for a good fight. We'll see.

"Be ready."

Bivol is a respectful champion. He said: "I'm ready always.

"We will talk by actions in the ring."

Liam Cameron and Olympic star Ben Whittaker in contrast did not hold back. Ahead of their fight on Saturday's undercard Cameron declared himself "the Sheffield Beterbiev".

"That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard," Whittaker hit back. "Your hardest fight was Lyndon [Arthur] who's washed up.

"If you put me in with Lyndon, it'd be smoke season like I'll smoke you.

"You see these kids in the gym all the time, come forward swinging like a madman. That's music to my ears," he added.

"I'm in amazing shape. I'm feeling smooth and I'm feeling sharp."

Cameron dismissed his comment. "We've heard it all before," he said. "No one likes you in British boxing.

"You've been showboating with journeymen."

As well as wearing traditional local dress, Chris Eubank Jr rested a sheathed sword on his shoulder during the press conference and when he faced off with opponent Kamil Szeremeta.

"There will only be devastating punches and a KO to finish," Eubank declared.

"In my opinion in the middleweight division nobody gets close to me.

"And you will see why I say these things in a couple of days' time."

