Jack Massey: From metal detecting to targeting world cruiserweight gold in Riyadh, live on Sky Sports Box Office

One of British cruiserweight Jack Massey's happy places is searching for treasure and he certainly has gold on his mind in Riyadh this weekend.

The reigning European and Commonwealth champion - Massey earned those belts when he beat Isaac Chamberlain at Selhurst Park in June - will challenge unbeaten Australian Jai Opetaia for the IBF cruiserweight title, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday.

On his hobby of metal detecting, Massey told Sky Sports: "I'm really into my history. I think is it mad that someone has dropped something nearly 2,000 years agon and you can just go and find it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Massey overcame Isaac Chamberlain to win the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles

"I get some stick off my mates. I don't go on beaches looking for other people's rings or stuff like that. I just like the history side. Being on your own in a field with no one about is relaxing.

"It's a bit of meditation, I suppose."

How Massey plans to 'exploit' Opetaia

Massey detects a weakness in Opetaia, who took his professional record to 25-0 after outpointing Mairis Briedis for a second time in May, having previously beaten the veteran Latvian in 2022.

The fact 39-year-old Breidis finished this spring's contest the stronger has given Massey confidence as he prepares to face a man he considers the best in the cruiserweight ranks and one he feels possesses "crazy eyes".

Image: Massey says Jai Opetaia (pictured) has a tendency to fade in the latter stages of fights

'One Smack' added: "Briedis has given him his toughest fight but I sparred with Briedis a few years ago in Latvia and he was carrying a few injuries and talking about retirement then.

"I think Briedis is past his best but he looked good towards the back end so that is something we are looking at. I always finish strong and I think that's where I am going to exploit [Opetaia].

"He does tend to fade off in the back end of fights. He starts fast and that can be his downfall, he tires out a little bit. That's why he let Briedis back in.

"I believe he is top of the pecking order in the division but for people saying he is the next [Oleksandr] Usyk, I don't think he has been put through it enough to make statements like that."

Image: Massey says being a father and a husband has given him added motivation

'I am coming to ruin his plans and take that world title'

Massey continued: "I don't think he has been in with anyone like myself. I'm levels above. A lot of people are getting twisted, thinking I am just another Brit coming to the slaughterhouse, but they are very mistaken.

"I know for a fact he is taking me seriously, I think he takes every fight seriously. He knows I am no mug and that I am coming for a win, not for the payday."

Having lasted the full 10 rounds with Joseph Parker in early 2023 and seen off Chamberlain a few months ago, Massey is optimistic he can shatter Opetaia's hopes of unifying the division.

Image: Massey is the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion

"I respect him for taking the fight. He would have wanted to unify the division but, like me, if he can't get the fights he wants he will take whoever. He is one of those guys who wants to fight.

"Being in with a big puncher like Parker and sticking in until the end, giving it my own as well, you can take that away.

"I then got a solid 12 rounds in against Chamberlain at short notice and that has blown away any ring rust or cobwebs I might have had.

"I am coming to ruin his plans and take that world title."

