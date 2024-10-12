Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II & Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol - who wins? Expert predictions for the box office bill

Experts, fighters and champions have their say ahead of the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke rematch and Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol on a huge night of boxing on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II - who wins?

Natasha Jonas (two-weight world champion):

I don't think it can be as good as the first one - because the first fight was the best fight I've seen live. And I've seen a lot of fights, that's a big statement. I think Frazer wins. After the last one I don't think anyone knocks anyone out but a points win.

Jai Opetaia (IBF cruiserweight world champion):

I'm leaning a bit more towards Fabio. I think he's got a bit more of a higher skillset. But Frazer Clarke, he's a big boy, a big puncher so he's still got to fight smart, you can't get comfortable in there.

Skye Nicolson (WBC featherweight world champion):

I think Wardley just tips it for me. I think it's a great fight. It's one of those 50-50 fights that really could go either way like the first fight showed. It could be the same again honestly.

Jack Massey (European cruiserweight champion):

Another tough one. I think Wardley's going to make a mistake trying to fight the same fight as the last one, where he's going to try and drag him into a dogfight.

I think Frazer is a little bit smarter than that. I think he looked at that last fight and thinks 'I'm not going to get into a scrap'. I think he's going to be smarter and try and box a little bit more. I'm edging towards Frazer.

Dalton Smith (undefeated British champion):

I think Frazer will come through this one. I had him winning the first fight. What a hell of a fight for the fans to watch.

I just think Frazer will have learned more from that fight, even though I thought he won with one or two rounds in the first one.

Raven Chapman (world title challenger):

It'll be interesting. I'd probably swing it to Frazer this time. I feel like Frazer wasn't at his best in the first fight. I've obviously been at GB and seen Frazer work and I know what he's capable of. I think he had another gear that he could have gone to that night.

Liam Cameron (former Commonwealth champion):

I can remember watching that fight thinking 'wow, that looks horrible'. Them in the changing rooms have got to be gutted knowing they're going into that fight again! Draw.

Joe Gallagher (top trainer):

It was a great fight first fight. I think Wardley won it but it was very, very tight. I think Wardley [will win this one]. I think Wardley will have taken massive, massive confidence from that fight.

Frazer's out to prove a point, Fabio's got confidence from the fight. They both had each other in trouble at times.

Both fighters need to have learned in this camp how to finish a fight, can Fabio Wardley this time?

Spencer Oliver (former European champion):

I think the slight adjustments from Frazer Clarke might just be enough. That better boxing ability might just get him over the line. I believe that they will go toe-to-toe again. We could even get the draw.

They will fight until the end. Round 12 they will be standing there in the centre of the ring, punching toe-to-toe.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol - who wins?

Natasha Jonas (two-weight world champion):

I'm swaying on this one. Beterbiev, has he got the IQ to outsmart Bivol? Then I think about Bivol, he always looks like he's got two or three gears to go but he never gets into them. So when you need to, can you do it? Because he's going to have to make Beterbiev respect him. He's going to have to keep Beterbiev off for 12 rounds.

I'm going to go with Beterbiev.

Jai Opetaia (IBF cruiserweight world champion):

It's a great chess match this fight. It's a perfect walk-forward fighter against a perfect long-distance, footwork fighter. I'm actually really interested to watch this fight. I'm leaning a bit towards Bivol because I'm more boxing, cutting angles, I like that boxing more than that front foot sort of style but it isn't going to be an easy fight.

The loser is going to be the one that makes the most mistakes. I believe they both have the tools to beat each other but whoever slips up the most or makes the second wrong mistake, is going to pay the price. Because these are the top fighters, if you make a mistake you're going to pay the consequences.

Skye Nicolson (WBC featherweight world champion):

For me that's classic brawler vs boxer. I back the boxer so for me it's Bivol. If anyone can upset the applecart in what is Bivol's unbelievable boxing brain and what he does, it's Beterbiev. But for me I see Bivol winning.

Jack Massey (European cruiserweight champion):

With Beterbiev you've just got to stick and move. Box and move, box and move, not let him track you down.

I'm edging towards Bivol. I believe he can outbox him. We'll see. I think it's a great fight.

Dalton Smith (undefeated British champion):

I'm backing Beterbiev. I have changed my opinion a couple of times. Through the last few performances, against that opposition, I am backing Beterbiev.

The Callum Smith fight changed it for me. I thought Callum was in there with a high chance of knocking Beterbiev out. You could see the size of him, the power and that's what changed it for me.

Raven Chapman (world title challenger):

It's one of the best fights that can be made in boxing for sure. For me I have Beterbiev just edging it but it's a tough one. It could either be a boxing class from Bivol or a proper war from two really tough guys.

Liam Cameron (former Commonwealth champion):

Beterbiev stoppage. I just don't think Bivol can keep him off. He could be winning all the rounds with Beterbiev but he just keeps coming. Unless he twists his knee. You just never know.

Joe Gallagher (top trainer):

As it's getting nearer I'm going Bivol, only for the sense that Beterbiev's 39. He's not been active his whole career, he's had long times out. Bivol's been on the big stage, the huge stage, we're talking about the Canelo stage, and he acquitted himself very well and he showed what he can do.

Beterbiev carries a lot more power, a lot more movement [than Canelo] but I just think this is a fight where father time might have caught up to Beterbiev. You can't rule him out… I've just changed my mind and gone Beterbiev.

Image: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke is part of a packed show on Sky Sports Box Office

Spencer Oliver (former European champion):

I'm leaning towards Beterbiev. I think he wins the fight. I think he will just break down the space. Bivol's lighter on his feet and his work rate is good. But it's freakish the strength Beterbiev has and we're going to find that out on Saturday.

