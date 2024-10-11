Frazer Clarke outweighs Fabio Wardley for crunch rematch as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke hit the scales ahead of their rematch for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles; Watch Wardley-Clarke II, Beterbiev-Bivol, Chris Eubank Jr, Ben Whittaker and much more live on Sky Sports Box Office
Friday 11 October 2024 21:51, UK
Frazer Clarke came in heavier as Fabio Wardley shed weight for their heavyweight rematch.
Clarke and Wardley put each other through a brutal 12 rounds when they first fought for Wardley's British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.
That tremendous clash finished in a split draw, and now both are determined to rekindle their rivalry and settle the score.
Clarke is a big man and outweighed Wardley, 19st 5lbs to 17st 3lbs. The difference between them is significant but both have also made changes from the first fight. Clarke came in heavier than first time around, while Wardley was two pounds lighter.
Stamina and mobility could be vital in this fight, given how gruelling the first encounter was, but size and power could be telling too.
"It's definitely going to be more definitive in my favour," Clarke promised. "There's a lot of professional rivalry here. I want to win, he wants to win and there can only be one."
Wardley sounded undaunted. "I felt like I had a lot of success with the way I fought that first fight and the way it went," he said.
"Saturday night is going to be fantastic."
Another titanic battle set for Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office bill sees Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, both undefeated and two of the best boxers in the sport at any weight, fight for undisputed supremacy and the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF light-heavyweight world titles.
Both made weight, Beterbiev 174lbs 9oz and Bivol fractionally heavier at 174lbs 12oz.
Their final face-off was brief and no handshake was proffered or accepted. The message was clear. "It means a lot," Bivol said.
Beterbiev is as focused on the outcome. He oozed confidence but refused to reveal much. "We'll see," was all he promised.
European champion Jack Massey (199lbs 12oz) steps up to world level to challenge Jai Opetaia (198lbs 9oz) for the IBF cruiserweight title.
In a sign of their serious intent, they locked into a fierce staredown, Opetaia unblinking as he glared back at Massey.
"I just have to be myself and get in there and fight," Massey said. "Every fight I finish strong. I'm going to be there, I'm going to drag him into deep waters.
"I'm going to punish him."
Opetaia said solemnly: "Everyone wants to be a tough guy but skills pay the bills.
"He's got that same hunger [as me] so it's going to be a good fight."
After an eventful week, not least wielding a golden sword at the press conference, Chris Eubank Jr scaled the same as unheralded opponent Kamil Szeremeta at 159lbs 12oz.
Eubank did look in good shape at the weight.
"It's been fun, the weight cut went well, the interviews went well, the press conference went well, everything's been perfect," he said.
"Now I just need to do what I've been doing my whole life which is taking guys apart in style.
"I've got to go out there and deal with this tough opponent, Kamil Szeremeta."
Raven Chapman challenges WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson. The two fighters made weight with both scaling 125lbs 9oz.
"It's finally here, can't wait," Nicolson said. "I trust my preparation, I know what I'm capable of."
Liam Cameron (174lbs 6oz) takes on rising light-heavyweight star, and IBF International titlist, Ben Whittaker (174lbs 9oz) on the undercard. They exchanged words at their face-off but neither lost any composure.
"The work is done, the talking is done. It's go-time," Whittaker said.
"Go back to the hotel and play a bit of Uno, then whip that boy tomorrow."
Fabio Wardley's huge rematch with Frazer Clarke is on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Wardley vs Clarke 2 and Beterbiev vs Bivol now!